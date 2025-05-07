Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Rise on Fed Day Amid Trade Deal Hopes Wanan Wanan / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Markets rise on China and U.S. trade deal hopes.

The Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates is imminent as the markets also await comments from Chairman Jerome Powell.

As the markets await the Federal Reserve’s decision on short-term interest rates, stocks are experiencing some relief. After two straight sessions of losses, the markets are moving higher, including a 0.15% gain in the tech-fueled Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are also posting fractional gains. Markets are encouraged by plans for U.S. and China officials to come to the negotiating table on tariffs ahead of comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell later today. Economists largely expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged.

Bank of America has warned that cutting interest rates may not be a top priority for the Fed, suggesting that while the markets are pricing in a trio of rate cuts in 2025, they aren’t likely to begin until mid-summer despite urging by President Trump to begin rate cuts sooner.

Dow stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is helping to lift market sentiment today, rising 10.5% after reporting on plans for an expansion push with a theme park in Abu Dhabi.

Magnificent Seven stocks are mixed after Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) reported EV sales slowed in China. Tesla plans to introduce its robotaxi service in Texas next month.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 211.39 (+0.52%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 44.67 (+0.23%)

S&P 500: Up 19.17 (+0.34%)

Market Movers

Uber (NYSE: UBER) fell short on revenue estimates owing to an 18% drop in trip year-over-year.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is rising 3% fueled by optimism for weight loss drug Wegovy demand. The company also slashed its 2025 outlook but the markets are seeing the glass half full.

EV maker Rivian Auto (Nasdaq: RIVN) is up 2% after reporting its Q1 results despite warning that demand will take a hit from tariffs.

