Live Vanguard IT ETF (VGT): Big Tech Capex Plans Embolden Markets

Key Points The markets are on pace to finish the week on a positive note after all is said and done.

Tech stocks have been a positive catalyst, helped by economic data that has proven to be a tailwind.



Big Tech capex remains intact, buoying sentiment and leading the market gains, including a 1.3% advance in the Vanguard IT Index, led by stocks like Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) today. All three of the major stock market averages are also posting gains, including a 400-point advance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 1% gains each for the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 index. In a bullish sign, Meta Platforms increased its 2025 capex plans to a range of $64 billion-$72 billion while lowering its expense outlook, a formula for 4% gains on the day.

After reporting their quarterly earnings results after the closing bell yesterday, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) stocks are taking it on the chin as signs of the tariff impact begin to emerge. While both companies surpassed estimates, Apple has heavy China exposure and Amazon believes it is equipped to navigate the tariffs. Apple has since prepared to shift more of its production to India. Also, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos has filed to offload billions of dollars worth of AMZN shares.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 420.22 (+1.03%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 261.73 (+1.47%)

S&P 500: Up 71.45 (+1.28%)

Market Movers

Apple warned that tariffs will cut into its current quarter bottom line to the tune of $900 million, leading Jefferies analysts to cut their rating on the stock to “underperform” while Rosenblatt Securities lowered AAPl shares to “neutral” from “buy.”

Block (NYSE: XYZ) stock, previously known as Square, is among the worst performers in today’s session, sinking over 20% on a Q1 miss and stagnant growth.

DexCom (Nasdaq: DXCM) is rising by 13.5% today after reporting its Q1 results.

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR), one of the top 10 holdings in the VGT index, is tacking on 5.8% as the AI trade gets revived.

