The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) Earnings Live: Will TTD Recover After Rare Miss?

Key Points
Kokai platform rollout expected to drive improved client performance and retention.
Connected TV remains the fastest-growing channel with expanding advertiser adoption.
Brand-direct deals now growing faster than agency-led campaigns.
Live Updates
TTD Financial Recap: 33 Straight Beats End in Q4 Stumble
The Trade Desk has a long history of outperformance, but Q4 2024 marked its first top-line miss since going public. Despite strong CTV growth and rising spend from brand-direct clients, internal restructuring and delayed Kokai adoption contributed to softer-than-expected results.
Here’s how recent quarters stack up:
Q1 2025 (Est.): $582.7M revenue | $0.31 EPS
Q4 2024: $741.0M revenue | $0.59 EPS
Q3 2024: $493.3M revenue | $0.41 EPS
Q2 2024: $464.7M revenue | $0.39 EPS
Management has reaffirmed a long-term growth path, with FY 2025 guidance at $2.97 billion in revenue. Today’s print will help validate that trajectory.
What Wall Street is Watching
Investor attention is firmly on The Trade Desk’s platform execution following last quarter’s revenue miss. The Kokai transition and restructuring efforts are expected to stabilize growth in the second half of 2025, but analysts want early proof of traction.
The connected TV segment remains a key growth pillar, with spend mix still trending above 45%. Strong OpenPath partnerships with Disney and Vizio will be closely analyzed for CPM improvement and fill-rate gains. Analysts are also watching retail media contribution and whether simplified integrations are showing up in spend velocity.
Consensus calls for $582.7 million in Q1 revenue and EPS of $0.31, with margin signals under the microscope as platform migration costs normalize.
The Trade Desk reports first-quarter earnings after the close today, and the stakes feel unusually high for a company that has long set the bar for operational consistency. Last quarter marked the first time in 33 reports that TTD failed to meet its own top-line forecast — a rare stumble that CEO Jeff Green directly attributed to internal execution missteps, not macro headwinds or competitive losses.
Since then, the company has executed a major internal reorganization, accelerated its push to transition customers to the Kokai platform, and sharpened its focus on scaling programmatic partnerships with the world’s biggest brands. Investors will want to see evidence that these changes are paying off in the form of renewed growth and margin stability.
Analyst consensus is calling for $582.7 million in revenue and EPS of $0.31 for Q1. With CTV, retail media, and international spend all key levers, any upside surprise — or further softness — could reset expectations heading into a politically charged ad environment later this year.
Keep checking back — we’ll add coverage and updates throughout the day.
