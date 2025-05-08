The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) Earnings Live: Will TTD Recover After Rare Miss? 24/7 wall Street

Key Points Kokai platform rollout expected to drive improved client performance and retention.

Connected TV remains the fastest-growing channel with expanding advertiser adoption.

Brand-direct deals now growing faster than agency-led campaigns.

The Trade Desk reports first-quarter earnings after the close today, and the stakes feel unusually high for a company that has long set the bar for operational consistency. Last quarter marked the first time in 33 reports that TTD failed to meet its own top-line forecast — a rare stumble that CEO Jeff Green directly attributed to internal execution missteps, not macro headwinds or competitive losses.

Since then, the company has executed a major internal reorganization, accelerated its push to transition customers to the Kokai platform, and sharpened its focus on scaling programmatic partnerships with the world’s biggest brands. Investors will want to see evidence that these changes are paying off in the form of renewed growth and margin stability.

Analyst consensus is calling for $582.7 million in revenue and EPS of $0.31 for Q1. With CTV, retail media, and international spend all key levers, any upside surprise — or further softness — could reset expectations heading into a politically charged ad environment later this year.

