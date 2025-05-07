AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) 1st Quarter Earnings: All Day Live Coverage

Live Updates
AppLovin has aggressively pivoted away from its legacy app portfolio to focus on its AI-powered ad platform, and investors are expecting results. The Street is looking for $1.38B in revenue and $1.44 in GAAP EPS, with management’s guidance indicating they could land at the upper end of both.
Key to this shift is AXON 2.0, AppLovin’s proprietary bidding engine that’s being hailed as a real differentiator in mobile ad tech. Last quarter, software platform revenue surged 88% year-over-year, while AppLovin reported a staggering $867M in EBITDA, demonstrating the scalability of the new model.
The market is also watching how much of this margin expansion is sustainable. With Meta and Alphabet tightening ad stack efficiency, AppLovin has a chance to carve out a larger share of the performance marketing pie—especially as advertisers demand better ROI post-ATT.
A clean beat and confident guide could ignite a further rally in a stock already up triple digits over the past year. But any softness in guidance or usage metrics could test that premium multiple.
APP earnings number preview
Wall Street is looking for another strong quarter from AppLovin, reflecting sustained adoption of its AXON platform and improved advertiser ROI.
Q1 2025 Revenue Estimate: $1.06 billion
Q1 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Estimate: $520 million
Q1 2025 EPS Estimate: $0.70
Full-Year 2025 Revenue Guide: Street sees up to $4.5 billion, pending guidance update
Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Forecast: $2.0–2.1 billion, suggesting 45–48% margin levels
Analysts widely agree that AppLovin is executing on a software-led growth flywheel, with AXON acting as a long-term margin driver. That said, the valuation leaves little room for misses. With shares at $298, the implied 20x forward EBITDA multiple means the Street will demand not just solid execution — but upside to guidance.
What to watch after the bell
1. Hidden Leverage from AI Ads – How Sticky is the Growth?
The software platform has exploded, but the market still discounts APP as adtech. If the call details retention rates, ROAS uplift, or share gains vs. Google Ads, this could re-rate APP as a scaled AI infra play.
2. Gaming Business Sale – What Will They Do With $900M?
Management’s commentary on capital allocation post-sale (buybacks, M&A, R&D) could hint at aggressiveness in expanding their AI moat—or even international CTV pushes.
3. China Exposure – Soft Risk or Strategic Edge?
APP doesn’t disclose much about regional mix, but any reference to Chinese ad volume or regulatory tailwinds/headwinds could add geopolitical flavor—especially in light of recent tech curbs.
AppLovin share price down 2.38% heading into earnings
AppLovin heads into earnings trading at $298 share, down 2.38% so far on the day.
However the stock is up a staggering +286% over the past year, making it one of the best-performing tech stocks over the past 12 months.
With a market cap of $101.8B and a P/E ratio of 65.8, the company is priced for continued growth — driven largely by the outperformance of its AI-powered AXON advertising engine.
Shares surged in late 2024 as investors embraced AppLovin’s pivot from ad network to high-margin software platform. AXON, the company’s machine learning backbone, continues to attract performance-driven mobile marketers, pushing ad spend through AppLovin’s ecosystem and driving up yields. In Q4, platform revenue surged over 130% YoY, and EBITDA margins hit an exceptional 48%.
Heading into Q1 earnings investors are eager to see whether operating leverage continues to scale. Analysts will watch for signals of sustained AXON demand, margin resilience, and guidance strength. At these levels, the bar is high — but AppLovin’s execution track record has so far kept bulls firmly in control.
AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) reports its Q1 2025 earnings today after the market closes. The mobile marketing platform enters earnings with considerable momentum, driven by its Axon ad engine and a lean, software-first operating model that powered one of tech’s biggest profit surges in 2024.
Analysts expect Q1 revenue of $1.06 billion and EPS of $0.74, per Capital IQ estimates. That would mark continued double-digit top-line growth and an earnings pace that nearly triples year-over-year. The story is no longer just about scale — it’s about margin dominance, driven by the combination of AI-targeted advertising and cost discipline across both software and games.
In Q4, APP reported record revenue of $1.06 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $648 million, with a 61% EBITDA margin — among the highest in ad tech. Management’s aggressive capital allocation strategy, including major buybacks and debt paydowns, has further fueled shareholder enthusiasm.
The company has shifted firmly away from being a games business into a high-margin marketing software provider, with its Axon 2 engine outperforming expectations across ROAS and spend categories. As attention turns to Q1, investors will focus on advertiser demand trends, growth in non-gaming verticals, and signs that Axon 2’s early dominance can be sustained.
This live blog will cover today’s results in depth, including the 5:00 PM ET earnings call, consensus modeling, executive commentary, and post-market stock movement.
