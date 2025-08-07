Live: Will Trade Desk Soar After Q2 Earnings Today? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Revenue expected to rise +17% YoY, but EPS growth projected at just +5% as operating leverage lags.

AI-powered Kokai adoption reaches two-thirds of clients, driving lower CPAs and improved campaign results.

Retail media and CTV demand remain strategic pillars, with investor focus on share gains and brand sentiment into H2.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) is set to report Q2 2025 earnings after the close today, with the call scheduled for 5:00 PM ET. With the digital advertising market stabilizing, investors are looking for signals that TTD can sustain double-digit growth and continue to take share amid growing CTV and retail media adoption.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after TTD’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect

Revenue: $686.03 million

EPS (Normalized): $0.41

Full-Year 2025:

Revenue: $2.86 billion

EPS: $1.78

Full-Year 2026:

Revenue: $3.39 billion

EPS: $2.14

Q2 revenue is projected to rise +17.4% YoY (vs. $584.55M last year), while EPS is up just +5.1% YoY — suggesting limited operating leverage despite scale

Key Areas to Watch

Kokai rollout and AI performance gains

Management noted that roughly two-thirds of clients have now adopted Kokai, and those using it are seeing material improvements in campaign performance — including 24% lower cost per conversion and 20% lower cost per acquisition. Analysts will watch for further adoption progress and how the platform’s AI tooling (via Koa) unlocks share in lower-funnel budgets.

Retail media and Walmart DSP traction

Retail media remains a top strategic vertical for TTD, and the company highlighted continued momentum with its Walmart partnership. Investors will look for updated commentary on spend volumes and differentiation versus Amazon and traditional retail media networks.

OpenPath and Sincera integration

OpenPath adoption is yielding meaningful lift in fill rates and revenue for publishers, while the integration of Sincera metadata across the platform is improving transparency in the supply chain. Watch for usage metrics or KPIs that indicate these tools are scaling across verticals and contributing to spend efficiency.

CTV demand and competitive positioning vs. Amazon

CEO Jeff Green reaffirmed that CTV is “the kingpin of the open Internet,” and asserted that TTD is gaining share in a competitive environment that includes Amazon’s DSP. Commentary on share gains, content owner partnerships, and ad supply dynamics in CTV will be critical.

Macro pressure and brand sentiment into H2

Management noted increased volatility among large brand advertisers due to macro uncertainty, but reaffirmed their ability to “grab land” even in downturns. Investors will be focused on any updated outlook for Q3 and whether the current guide embeds conservatism.

