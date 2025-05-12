Earnings Calendar: 7 Market-Moving Stocks Every Investor Should Watch Closely This Week AndreyPopov / Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights: The bulk of earnings season is over, but there are still plenty of stocks to issue their quarterly results.

Stocks are rallying hard after President Trump announced a framework for trade relations with China, which caused markets to give a huge sigh of relief.

The following stocks are among the most anticipated earnings results this quarter.

We’re over the hump of earnings season, but hundreds of stocks are still reporting earnings this week.

On the heels of a major announcement from President Trump that a framework for trade was reached with China over the weekend, markets are soaring with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 up about 2.5% each, and the Nasdaq exchange up 3.5%.

While tariffs have been temporarily reduced 115% on both sides for 90 days as the details of a trade agreement are hammered out, it promises to lift the weight off companies that would have been hit hard by the import duties.

Here is what Wall Street is expecting from seven of the most anticipated companies releasing their financials today.

1. Archer Aviation (ACHR). Electric vertical takeoff & landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturer Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is scheduled to report first-quarter results after the markets close today. Wall Street has a buy rating on the stock and an $11.61 per share price target. Analysts are looking for $1.8 million in revenue and losses of $0.22 per share. More attention will be paid to FAA certification and partnership updates than actual numbers from the pre-revenue stock. Shares are up 3.5% in morning trading.

2. Rigetti Computing (RGTI). Quantum computing star Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) will also report first-quarter earnings after the market closes today. Analysts estimate a 15% year-over-year decline in revenue to $2.55 million, but an improved earnings picture with losses of just $0.04 per share versus the $0.11 loss it recorded a year ago. There is a consensus buy recommendation on the quantum computing stock with a consensus price target of $14.50 per share, implying 24% upside.

3. JD.com (JD). Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) will report first-quarter earnings after the market closes Tuesday. Analysts are bullish about the e-tailer, with 10 of the 12 analysts covering the stock rating it a buy and assigning a price target of $49.27 per share, suggesting there is 37% upside for JD over the next year. They forecast earnings of $7.09 per share, 25% more than last year, on $290.59 billion in revenue, a near-12% increase.

4. Cisco Systems (CSCO). Network technologies specialist Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to release fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday after the closing bell. Analysts are looking for a 10% increase in revenue to $14.06 billion for the period, with earnings of $0.92 per share, a 4.5% rise from last year. There is only 6% upside baked into their $65.05 per share price target, however.

5. CoreWeave (CRWV). Similarly, Nvidia– (NASDAQ:NVDA) backed CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) will also report first-quarter results Wednesday after the market closes. Analysts, though, are more skeptical of the seller of cloud-based processors from its financial backer. After a disappointing IPO, CRWV is now seeking to raise $1.5 billion in debt. The company had expected to raise $4 billion from the public offering, but secured only $1.5 billion. Now analysts, who rate the stock a hold with a $47.75 per share price target, expect $859.77 million in revenue, down 9% from last year, with losses widening to $0.12 from $0.03 per share.

6. Alibaba (BABA). The other giant of Chinese online retail, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the market closes. Wall Street anticipates the e-commerce giant will generate $12.81 per share in earnings, a 26% year-over-year gain, on revenue up 8% to $240 billion. A buy rating and a price target of $150.36 per share indicates analysts still think there is more juice left in the tank.

7. Walmart (WMT). Investors will be eying Walmart (NYSE:WMT) earnings on Thursday after the market closes for indications about inflation, tariff impacts, and their effect on consumer spending. Analysts forecast the bellwether stock will see a less than 3% rise in sales to $164.5 billion, while earnings will sink by $0.02 per share to $0.58. Nevertheless, Wall Street maintains a buy rating on the stock and a $103.94 per share target, implying 8.5% upside.

