This is Why Shares of CoreWeave (CRWV) are Soaring Again

Key Points Driving shares higher, the company just inked a $14 billion AI infrastructure deal with Meta Platforms.

This announcement comes just days after the company expanded its agreement with OpenAI by $6.5 billion.

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are up another 13%, or $16.60, this morning.

With this deal, CRWV expanded its deal with Meta under an existing agreement from 2023, according to MSN.com. This now guarantees CRWV will provide Meta with access to cloud computing capacity.

This comes just days after it expanded its agreement with OpenAI by $6.5 billion. Under the terms of that deal, CoreWeave will provide data centers and technology to OpenAI over five years. That expanded agreement with OpenAI now brings that contract value to $22.4 billion.

As noted in a CRWV press release, it “announced an expanded agreement with OpenAI to power the training of its most advanced next-generation models, reinforcing its position as the essential cloud platform for the most demanding AI workloads. In March 2025, CoreWeave announced an initial agreement with OpenAI with a contract value up to $11.9 billion, followed by an expanded agreement worth up to $4 billion in May 2025. The agreement announced today brings the total contract value with OpenAI up to approximately $22.4 billion.

Fueling More Upside, Evercore ISI Initiated Coverage with an Outperform Rating

Analysts at Evercore ISI just initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform rating and a $175 price target.

As noted by Seeking Alpha, “According to the investment firm, demand for AI infrastructure far outpaces supply, and that will place an upside bias to revenues for CoreWeave. The analysts added that, meanwhile, a lower interest rate environment will diminish the cost to build the infrastructure for the company.”

Wells Fargo analysts also upgraded the stock to an overweight rating with a price target of $170. The firm noted that “demand signals are growing too strong to ignore.”

“While the rest of software is stuck waiting for AI monetization to surface, CRWV stands to benefit from the elevated build cycle today & persistent industry shortages into 2026,” said the firm, as also quoted by Seeking Alpha.

In addition, analysts at Deutsche Bank say they see upward revisions coming for CRWV.

The firm, which has a buy rating on CRWV, says the company should benefit from the capacity expected to come online over the next year to 18 months. They also believe CRWV’s strong relationships with OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia should help send the stock higher.

CoreWeave’s $6 Billion AI Project is Fueling Massive Upside, Too

The stock also continues to rally on an announced $6 billion artificial intelligence data center project in Pennsylvania. That commitment includes an initial 100-megawatt data center to be built in Lancaster. It will have the ability to expand to 300 megawatts.

After all, “The demand for high-performance AI compute is relentless,” said CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator in a press release, as noted by CNBC, “and CoreWeave is scaling a cloud purpose-built for AI to meet it and strengthen US leadership.”

But wait, it gets even better.

President Trump Announced $36 Billion in Data Center Investments

President Trump and U.S. Senator Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) announced $36 billion in investments for data center projects, and another $56 billion for energy projects in the area. All of which is another solid catalyst for CRWV shares.

“Many prominent figures within the energy space were in attendance, pointing to the importance of providing necessary power capabilities to fuel AI, which has put increased pressure on the grid,” said Wedbush analysts, led by Daniel Ives. “The funding will be focused on building out multi-billion-dollar data processing centers across Pennsylvania that will put the US at the forefront of the AI Revolution.”

Since it started trading in late March at $40, shares of CoreWeave soared to a high of $187. Now back to $140.56, it still appears to be a strong opportunity with plenty of upside potential.

Recent Earnings Weren’t So Hot…

However, we do expect company earnings to improve significantly.

In its most recent quarter, the company’s EPS loss of 60 cents missed by 11 cents. Revenue of $1.21 billion, up 210.3% year over year, beat by $130 million.

As noted by Michael Intrator, Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer, CoreWeave, “We are scaling rapidly as we look to meet the unprecedented demand for AI. Our purpose-built AI cloud platform continues to set new benchmarks for performance and scalability, including becoming the first company to offer the complete Blackwell GPU portfolio at scale, making CoreWeave the platform of choice for the world’s most advanced AI workloads and AI pioneers.”