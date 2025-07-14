Stock Market Live July 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles as Trump Targets Mexico and Europe for More Tariffs DonFink / Getty Images

Key Points President Trump threatened both Mexico and the European Union with new tariff rates up to 30% over the weekend.

Rumors swirl ’round Washington, D.C., that the President wants to oust Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before the official end of Powell’s term in office.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Oh, so close!

After President Trump announced late Thursday that he is increasing tariffs on some Canadian imports to 35%, Mexico (the other member of the tripartite US-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement) probably felt like it had dodged a bullet — but not so fast. Over the weekend, the President announced that Mexico will in fact pay higher tariffs, and so will the European Union: 30% each, starting August 1, unless they make quick progress on trade agreements the U.S. is proposing.

At the same time, multiple news outlets report that here at home, the President is making moves to give Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell the boot, citing cost overruns in a renovation project for the Fed’s Washington, D.C., headquarters as grounds for firing “with cause.”

The stock market proverbially abhors uncertainty, and between topsy-turvy tariffs and a potential shake-up at the head of the Fed, we’ve got more uncertainty here than you can shake a proverbial stick at. Little surprise, then, that the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is once again moving lower: down 0.3% premarket.

Earnings

S&P 500 component company Fastenal (Nasdaq: FAST) “beat by a penny” on Q2 earnings this morning, reporting $0.29 per share. Sales for the quarter also edged past estimates at $2.08 billion, an encouraging sign for investors.

Analyst Calls

In further good news, Seaport Global Securities analyst Jeff Cantwell upgraded shares of two large financial companies and S&P 500 component companies: PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and MasterCard (NYSE: MA). PayPal goes to neutral with an improved forecast for 2025 and 2026 earnings. MasterCard gets upgraded to buy with a $616 price target.

Cantwell notes both MasterCard and rival Visa (NYSE: V) pulled back in June, and both stocks now deserve a look from investors. The analyst sees the credit card companies partnering with cryptocurrency providers, and predicts this will help drive growth into 2026.

Escape Credit Card Debt Quicksand With a 0% Card Today (sponsor) Looking for a smarter way to tackle your credit card debt? A balance transfer card could be your ticket to financial freedom, finally eliminating your debt once and for all. We’ve assembled a list of the top balance transfer cards available today. Many offer a 0% introductory APR, giving YOU the chance to pay down your balance without the added cost of interest. Even better, many come with no annual fee—so you can focus on eliminating debt and keeping more money in your pocket. Click here to get started today.