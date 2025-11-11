Live: Oklo 3rd Quarter Earnings Coverage

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) will report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results after the market close. The company continues to be one of the most closely watched names in advanced nuclear energy, with shares trading near $108 after a sharp year-to-date rise driven by momentum around executive orders supporting next-generation reactors. While Oklo remains in the pre-revenue phase, investors are treating each quarterly update as a checkpoint on its path to commercialization, from licensing and construction readiness to defense and AI partnerships that could define its first deployments.

Although the EPS figures are pretty useless, consensus calls for a third-quarter loss of $0.12 per share, reflecting modest sequential improvement from Q2’s $0.18 loss. The company remains pre-revenue, but continues to signal financial discipline and strong liquidity, ending Q2 with approximately $683 million in cash following its $460 million equity raise.

Key Areas to Watch When Oklo Reports

1. Licensing and Regulatory Acceleration

Oklo completed Phase 1 of its NRC readiness assessment for the Aurora combined license application, with no significant gaps identified. The company expects to formally file its application in early Q4, supported by executive orders that shorten the NRC review window to 18 months. This could materially accelerate Oklo’s path to market and set it apart from other reactor developers.

2. Aurora INL Project and Construction Milestones

Kiewit was named as the lead constructor for the first Aurora powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory. Preconstruction activities are already underway, with groundbreaking targeted for late Q3 and commercial operations anticipated between late 2027 and early 2028. Oklo’s choice of modular, factory-fabricated components is designed to reduce costs, shorten timelines, and minimize on-site risk.

3. Fuel Strategy and Recycling Edge

Oklo’s licensing and business model center around its ability to use alternative and recycled fuels, including down-blended uranium and plutonium stockpiles unlocked under new federal policy. The company’s partnership with Hexium to advance laser-based enrichment technology (Atlas) could dramatically lower future fuel costs, while DOE-awarded HALEU allocations provide a clear near-term advantage.

4. Strategic Partnerships in Defense and AI Infrastructure

The U.S. Air Force selected Oklo for a Notice of Intent to Award, positioning the company to design, own, and operate the first advanced fission reactor on a U.S. military installation. Simultaneously, Oklo’s partnership with Vertiv is expanding into AI data center applications — combining nuclear power and cooling solutions tailored for high-compute environments. These moves signal how Oklo aims to scale beyond defense into commercial energy infrastructure.

5. Radioisotope and Diversified Revenue Opportunities

Through its Atomic Alchemy unit, Oklo is advancing a commercial isotope production facility at INL that could produce early-stage revenue before its first reactors come online. CEO Jake Dewitte described the radioisotope business as a potential “ecosystem builder,” with industrial and medical isotopes offering a differentiated growth vector beyond power sales.