Live: Oklo 3rd Quarter Earnings Coverage

- Oklo (OKLO) completed Phase 1 of its NRC readiness assessment with no significant gaps identified.
- Oklo expects to file its Aurora combined license application in early Q4.
- The company ended Q2 with $683M in cash following a $460M equity raise.
More Progress Updates
In addition to the following progress updates, Oklo remains in a pretty strong financial position.
- Cash and Marketable Securities: $1.18 billion
- Quarterly Loss: $29.7 million
- Cash Used in Operations (YTD): $48.7 million, well within guidance
Oklo emphasized that the current cash balance provides runway to execute on early construction and licensing without additional capital raises.
Aurora-INL groundbreaking was completed in September, with Kiewit now mobilized on-site. Controlled blasting is scheduled for mid-November, with full excavation in early January.
The Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility (A3F) and Tennessee Advanced Fuel Center remain central to Oklo’s vertically integrated model — combining recycling, enrichment, and fabrication under one framework.
Phase 1 of the Tennessee project involves a $1.68 billion investment and could create over 800 permanent jobs, positioning Oklo as a key player in U.S. nuclear fuel independence.
Strategic Partnerships and Expansion
Oklo signed a joint technology agreement with Blykalla and a fuel fabrication partnership with newcleo, which may invest up to $2 billion into U.S. advanced fuel infrastructure.
The company’s Atomic Alchemy unit — also selected under the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program — is targeting first operations by July 2026, producing medical and industrial isotopes that could become Oklo’s first commercial revenue stream.
Stock Down .86% After Updates
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) remains a pre-revenue company, but today’s update delivered tangible progress across its Aurora reactor program, advanced fuel initiatives, and government partnerships. The company highlighted fresh Department of Energy (DOE) milestones, new R&D collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and a fortified balance sheet that continues to support aggressive buildout plans. Shares are down 0.83% in afternoon trading.
Project Milestones and Regulatory Acceleration
The DOE’s Idaho Operations Office approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for Oklo’s Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility, the first approval under the DOE’s new Fuel Line Pilot Projects, which enables a faster authorization process for advanced reactors.
Oklo also expanded its collaboration with INL through a new memorandum of understanding to perform irradiation testing at the Aurora-INL powerhouse — a first-of-its-kind commercial fast reactor data platform.
The company said this collaboration will “strengthen U.S. leadership in advanced nuclear” and accelerate the learning curve for future designs.
Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) will report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results after the market close. The company continues to be one of the most closely watched names in advanced nuclear energy, with shares trading near $108 after a sharp year-to-date rise driven by momentum around executive orders supporting next-generation reactors. While Oklo remains in the pre-revenue phase, investors are treating each quarterly update as a checkpoint on its path to commercialization, from licensing and construction readiness to defense and AI partnerships that could define its first deployments.
What to Expect When Oklo Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|Year-Ago (Q3 FY2024)
|Revenue
|N/A
|N/A
|EPS (Normalized)
|–$0.12
|–$0.08
|Full-Year 2025 EPS
|–$0.50
|–$0.74
|Full-Year 2026 EPS
|–$0.59
|–$0.50
Key Areas to Watch When Oklo Reports
1. Licensing and Regulatory Acceleration
Oklo completed Phase 1 of its NRC readiness assessment for the Aurora combined license application, with no significant gaps identified. The company expects to formally file its application in early Q4, supported by executive orders that shorten the NRC review window to 18 months. This could materially accelerate Oklo’s path to market and set it apart from other reactor developers.
2. Aurora INL Project and Construction Milestones
Kiewit was named as the lead constructor for the first Aurora powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory. Preconstruction activities are already underway, with groundbreaking targeted for late Q3 and commercial operations anticipated between late 2027 and early 2028. Oklo’s choice of modular, factory-fabricated components is designed to reduce costs, shorten timelines, and minimize on-site risk.
3. Fuel Strategy and Recycling Edge
Oklo’s licensing and business model center around its ability to use alternative and recycled fuels, including down-blended uranium and plutonium stockpiles unlocked under new federal policy. The company’s partnership with Hexium to advance laser-based enrichment technology (Atlas) could dramatically lower future fuel costs, while DOE-awarded HALEU allocations provide a clear near-term advantage.
4. Strategic Partnerships in Defense and AI Infrastructure
The U.S. Air Force selected Oklo for a Notice of Intent to Award, positioning the company to design, own, and operate the first advanced fission reactor on a U.S. military installation. Simultaneously, Oklo’s partnership with Vertiv is expanding into AI data center applications — combining nuclear power and cooling solutions tailored for high-compute environments. These moves signal how Oklo aims to scale beyond defense into commercial energy infrastructure.
5. Radioisotope and Diversified Revenue Opportunities
Through its Atomic Alchemy unit, Oklo is advancing a commercial isotope production facility at INL that could produce early-stage revenue before its first reactors come online. CEO Jake Dewitte described the radioisotope business as a potential “ecosystem builder,” with industrial and medical isotopes offering a differentiated growth vector beyond power sales.