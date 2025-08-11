Live: OKLO Reports Earnings Today - Will It Issue a Big Beat? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Oklo targets regulatory milestones as nuclear gains traction for AI data center power needs.

Stock’s 233% YTD surge reflects optimism, but volatility looms post-earnings.

Investors eye cash runway and partnership progress amid pre-revenue status.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) a pioneer in advanced nuclear technology, is set to report its Q2 2025 earnings after market close today, with a conference call at 5:00 PM EDT. As the nuclear sector rides a wave of policy support and surging energy demand from AI-driven data centers, Oklo’s small-scale, build-own-operate model positions it uniquely to capitalize. Investors are eager for updates on regulatory progress and partnerships following a 233% year-to-date stock surge. With no revenue yet, earnings will focus on operational updates.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Oklo’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect

Here’s Wall Street’s consensus for Q2 2025 earnings estimates:

Revenue : Pre-revenue company and no earnings expected.

EPS (Normalized) : -$0.11

And full-year estimates are currently set at:

FY 2025 Revenue : Not expected to record revenue this commercial year.

FY 2025 EPS: -$0.48

Key Areas to Watch

Regulatory Progress : Oklo emphasized its advanced position with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), leveraging lessons from its site-use permit and combined license application (COLA) process. Investors will watch for updates on licensing timelines.

Customer Partnerships : Partnerships with Equinix (500 MW) and Diamondback Energy (50 MW) signal strong demand. Management’s ability to secure additional deals with hyperscalers will be critical.

Fuel Supply Chain : Oklo’s focus on securing High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) and advancing fuel recycling was a key theme. Updates on supply chain developments will influence long-term cost projections.

Capital Efficiency : With significant development costs and no revenue, management stressed a cost-conscious culture. Investors will scrutinize cash runway and funding strategies to avoid dilution.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.