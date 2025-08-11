Live: OKLO Reports Earnings Today - Will It Issue a Big Beat?

Key Points
-
Oklo targets regulatory milestones as nuclear gains traction for AI data center power needs.
-
Stock’s 233% YTD surge reflects optimism, but volatility looms post-earnings.
-
Investors eye cash runway and partnership progress amid pre-revenue status.
-
Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Live Updates
My Reaction
Oklo’s investment case hinges on being first to license, fuel, and deploy commercial fast reactors — with recycling as a long-term moat. Q2 advanced all three pillars.
Sentiment summary:
🟢 Fuel flexibility + recycling now a strategic differentiator
🟢 Licensing and deployment path clearer with COLA and military win
🔴 EPS miss on GAAP, but cash burn well-managed
🟡 Stock’s modest move reflects long-duration nature of the story
What Changed This Quarter
✅ Completed Phase I NRC readiness; COLA submission confirmed for Q4
✅ Public licensing dashboard launched for stakeholder transparency
✅ Selected to power U.S. military base under PPA structure
✅ Partnered with KHNP and Vertiv for international and AI infrastructure markets
✅ Announced Liberty Energy hybrid gas-nuclear turnkey platform
⚠️ EPS loss of –$0.18 missed expectations due to higher non-cash comp
✅ Ended Q2 with $683M liquidity after equity raise
Guidance Update
No change in formal guidance, but detailed updates signal material advancement toward commercialization.
|Category
|Q2 2025 Update
|Direction
|Cash Burn
|$30.7M (YTD) vs. $65M–$80M FY forecast
|⚖️ In line
|Commercial Ops Start
|Late 2027–early 2028 (Aurora-INL)
|⚖️ Reaffirmed
|NRC COLA Submission (Phase 1)
|Targeting early Q4 2025
|📈 Confirmed
|UAE/Military/AI Site Progress
|Multiple new projects advancing
|📈 Expanding
|Licensing Dashboard & Site Reviews
|Public dashboard, regulatory clarity increasing
|📈 Positive
Key Operating Highlights
Oklo has become a top beneficiary of the AI + energy narrative, with both regulatory and commercial traction gaining steam.
|Metric or Milestone
|Q2 2025 Result
|Context
|Cash & Equivalents + Securities
|$683M
|$440M raised in Q2 equity offering
|NRC Readiness Assessment (Phase I)
|Completed, no major findings
|COLA Phase 1 submission Q4 2025
|Midnight U.S. Air Force Awardee Status
|Announced
|First-of-kind military deployment
|Strategic Fuel Access
|HALEU + government stockpile eligible
|Unique advantage for Oklo
|Vertiv / Liberty Energy Partnerships
|Active power and cooling integration
|Validating commercial demand
|Loss from Operations
|–$28.0M
|Includes $11.4M stock-based comp
Management Updates
“We’re executing across licensing, fuel acquisition, and strategic partnerships — all underpinned by a strong $683 million balance sheet that positions us to lead the next era of nuclear energy.”
— Q2 Company Update
Management emphasized alignment with recent federal Executive Orders and nuclear-forward policy actions, highlighting Oklo’s differentiation in recycling and HALEU flexibility.
Earnings Are In
|Metric
|Actual
|Consensus
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$0.00M
|$0.00M
|⚖️ In line
|EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.18
|–$0.11
|❌ Miss
|Cash Burn
|$30.7M
|In line
|⚖️ In line
Investors rewarded execution progress on fuel strategy, Air Force selection, and licensing advancement. Despite a wider-than-expected loss, tangible government momentum and cash runway are driving credibility in Oklo’s long-duration thesis.
Performance After Recent Quarters
Oklo’s stock has soared 900%+ over the past year, driven by nuclear’s AI energy role, but post-earnings volatility persists. The Q1 2025 beat sparked a 68% 14-day gain, while Q3 2024 saw a 23.54% drop followed by stabilization. Investors will weigh regulatory and partnership updates against cash burn risks.
|Quarter
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025 (May 13, 2025)
|+15.55%
|+17.30%
|+68.28%
|Q4 2024 (Mar 24, 2025)
|-6.41%
|-30.02%
|-29.05%
|Q3 2024 (Nov 14, 2024)
|-23.54%
|+7.03%
|0.00%
|Q2 2024 (Aug 13, 2024)
|+5.25%
|+3.12%
|-1.42%
Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) a pioneer in advanced nuclear technology, is set to report its Q2 2025 earnings after market close today, with a conference call at 5:00 PM EDT. As the nuclear sector rides a wave of policy support and surging energy demand from AI-driven data centers, Oklo’s small-scale, build-own-operate model positions it uniquely to capitalize. Investors are eager for updates on regulatory progress and partnerships following a 233% year-to-date stock surge. With no revenue yet, earnings will focus on operational updates.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Oklo’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect
Here’s Wall Street’s consensus for Q2 2025 earnings estimates:
- Revenue: Pre-revenue company and no earnings expected.
- EPS (Normalized): -$0.11
And full-year estimates are currently set at:
- FY 2025 Revenue: Not expected to record revenue this commercial year.
- FY 2025 EPS: -$0.48
Key Areas to Watch
- Regulatory Progress: Oklo emphasized its advanced position with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), leveraging lessons from its site-use permit and combined license application (COLA) process. Investors will watch for updates on licensing timelines.
- Customer Partnerships: Partnerships with Equinix (500 MW) and Diamondback Energy (50 MW) signal strong demand. Management’s ability to secure additional deals with hyperscalers will be critical.
- Fuel Supply Chain: Oklo’s focus on securing High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) and advancing fuel recycling was a key theme. Updates on supply chain developments will influence long-term cost projections.
- Capital Efficiency: With significant development costs and no revenue, management stressed a cost-conscious culture. Investors will scrutinize cash runway and funding strategies to avoid dilution.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.