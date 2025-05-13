These 3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Are Worth Buying in May 2025 Yulia Nemenova / Shutterstock.com

Millionaire status is where most investors eventually want to get to. And it’s possible for anyone really, even with modest amounts invested on a very consistent basis (without pulling funds out over time, as has become increasingly commonplace among millions of households lately).

Key Points The stock market has gotten pricey, pushing many growth investors to look for defensiveness and deeper value in today’s uncertain macro climate.

However, there are a number of top millionaire-maker growth stocks worth buying – here are three at the top of my list right now.

Indeed, time in the market beats timing the market, and with the right millionaire-maker stocks making up a decent percentage of anyone’s portfolio, it’s possible to achieve seven-figure status in less time than many think. It’s the patience and discipline aspect of investing which really matters more than anything.

That said, for investors who are looking to maximize their tax-deferred accounts to grow their investment portfolios over time, here are the three millionaire-maker stocks I’d hone in on right now.

Meta Platforms (META)

There have been few companies as volatile (and frustrating to own) as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in recent years. The company’s stock price has continued to gyrate alongside various macro trends and company-specific catalysts and headwinds, often swinging wildly over the course of a few months up or down 20% or more. This has made the top social media and digital advertising/AI giant one that’s become susceptible to options traders and those looking to capitalize on this volatility.

That said, long-term investors who have stuck with their guns and continued to own this stock through past periods of turmoil have made out like bandits. The company’s shift away from its metaverse ambitions (though many of those products and services are still in play) toward AI-related investments have been cheered by the market. And as a true social media giant, the company’s underlying business provides a cash cow of sorts that can support Meta in down markets and buoy this company’s stock price and valuation.

Trading at around 23-times forward earnings, I’d argue that Meta stock is fairly cheap considering its growth potential over time. And in recent quarters, the company has shown just how effective its prior efficiency focus has been, with Meta seeing earnings grow faster than revenue, all with fewer employees.

If the AI trend is real (and I think it is), Meta is a great example of how a company can utilize this technology to become a profit machine. Long-term growth investors should take note.

Nvidia (NVDA)

One company that’s been far less infuriating to own over the course of the past decade (though with its own share of significant volatility as well) is chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). The company’s truly mind-boggling revenue and profit growth has driven its valuation past the $3 trillion level, though the company does trade at a current market capitalization just under this key threshold at the time of writing.

That said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Nvidia trade well above this threshold by the time you’re reading this article. On news that a U.S./China trade deal could be brewing, shares of NVDA stock popped 5% on this news. And that’s somewhat of a small move for the mega-cap name, which has seen plenty of double-digit daily moves in and around key announcements and earnings releases in the past.

Nvidia’s status as the world’s leading high-performance chip maker positions the company well to benefit from very real and meaningful secular catalysts tied to the AI revolution. As data center demand continues to surge, a range of hyperscalers, enterprise customers and AI startups will continue to fuel the company’s revenue and earnings growth pipeline. This is a company that can’t produce chips fast enough to meet demand, and the market is pricing in some serious supply/demand dislocation for some time to come.

Until something changes, Nvidia’s ecosystem of innovation and its financial strength position the chip maker as a top option for investors thinking long-term.

BYD Co. (BYDDF)

One of the top Chinese stocks I continue to pound the table on from a growth standpoint, BYD Co. (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) continues to stand as the global EV leader I think is worth owning.

That’s right, I’m not talking Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). While the U.S. EV counterpart continues to trade at a higher valuation than BYD (despite BYD outselling Tesla on almost every metric), BYD continues to quietly outperform behind the scenes.

Yes, some Chinese stocks have finally caught a bid due to a mix of accommodative rhetoric from president Xi in China and what appear to be calming trade tensions between the U.S. and China. But with the vast majority of BYD’s business still taking place within China (and the country likely to embark on more of an isloationist agenda for the foreseeable future), BYD could turn out to be the big global winner in the EV race everyone assumed the U.S. (namely, Tesla) would win.

Other Southeast Asian countries continue to focus in on Chinese-made EVs, for a range of reasons (the ongoing tariff turmoil isn’t helping Tesla’s case). So, for those looking for companies with solid double-digit growth potential for a very, very long time, BYD looks like a great pick to me.

