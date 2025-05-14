CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow 24/7 Wall Street

CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRVW), the fast-scaling GPU cloud provider, reports earnings this evening for the first time as a public company. Consensus estimates call for a –$0.12 loss per share on revenue of $857 million, though expectations vary widely given explosive topline growth.

The company posted $1.9 billion in revenue last year — up from just $229 million in 2023 — and is riding a wave of AI infrastructure demand. Backed by NVIDIA and major institutional investors, CoreWeave is positioned as a hyperscale alternative to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud in GPU-intensive workloads.

Investors will be looking for signals on:

GPU supply constraints (NVIDIA delivery timing)

Gross margin sustainability amid rapid scale

Visibility into 2025 revenue pipeline and potential capacity buildouts

Also in focus: data center expansion, particularly new site announcements or signed tenant deals in sectors like LLM training, VFX rendering, and AI inference.

This first earnings print will be closely watched as a benchmark for execution and visibility. With shares up more than 60% since the IPO, any signs of delayed scale or unexpected margin pressure could test sentiment.

