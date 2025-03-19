Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA, TSLA Lift Markets Higher on Fed Day 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The markets are saving face after yesterday’s beatdown and ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision this afternoon. All three of the major stock market indices opened higher in a display of solidarity. While the markets have seemingly priced in rates staying the same, they will also be keenly focused on the tone of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s commentary after signs that inflation is being reined in. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan reportedly believes the economy is humming along just fine and that the Fed should hold rates steady.

Big Tech stocks are retaking lost ground, including battered Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), which is up about 3% in early morning trading, and Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) on the heels of popular CEO Jensen Huang’s AI- and robot-focused innovation update. Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is adding to the positive sentiment, helping to fuel market gains.

The Dow’s rebound is being led by Boeing (NYSE: BA) 5.7% gain, which is also lifting the S&P 500. Boeing’s finance chief made some positive comments at an investor event, giving investors reason to be optimistic about the balance sheet. Technology and consumer discretionary are the sectors leading the markets higher, with energy and financials also gaining.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 189.65 (+0.46%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 186.43 (+1.05%)

S&P 500: Up 39.57 (+0.70%)

Market Movers

Autodesk (Nasdaq: ADSK) is rising 4%.

Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) is also among today’s gainers, adding 4% in a volatile week for the stock.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is a drag, falling 5% as investors take profits on the heels of the company’s recent rally.

JPMorgan is bullish on some technology stocks, including Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) and streaming company Spotify. The analyst reiterated an “overweight” rating on Meta stock with a $727 price target, suggesting the stock has runway for 25% gains. Spotify is looking attractive amid additional paid subscription tiers and an expansion into non-music content, per the analyst.

