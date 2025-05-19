Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller Shaves $660 M Off His Book And Jumps Into These Stocks Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Points Stan Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office aggressively reshaped its portfolio in Q1 2025, exiting numerous stocks and slashing others.

These factors, along with a volatile quarter for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, reduced the portfolio’s overall value.

After 30 years of delivering 30% annual returns on average, Stanley Druckenmiller shuttered his hedge fund Duquesne Capital in 2010, when the global macro trade came under pressure. Rather than retire, Druckenmiller launched his own home office, the Duquesne Family Office, which he continues to run today. The office oversees about $3.06 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of Q1 2025, down from approximately $3.7 billion across dozens of stocks at the end of 2024—a decline of about $660 million, reflecting Druckenmiller’s active trading.

Stan Druckenmiller is known for making bold moves, particularly with Big Tech stocks related to artificial intelligence. Recent quarters have been no exception. According to the Q4 2024 13F filing, the Duquesne Family Office sold nearly 43,100 shares of Microsoft and close to 240,000 shares of Broadcom, liquidating its position in both stocks. In 2025, Druckenmiller has also traded actively in sectors such as technology and pharmaceuticals, among others.

The Q1 2025 13F filing reveals that the Duquesne Family Office sold out of numerous stock positions and sharply reduced holdings in others, lowering the portfolio value. Additionally, Q1 2025 experienced a downturn in the U.S. stock market, including a 4.2% decline in the S&P 500 and 10.3% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Magnificent Seven stocks, including Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA)—one of Druckenmiller’s holdings—got off to a rocky start in 2025, further diminishing the overall portfolio value in the first quarter.

Here is a look at Druckenmiller’s largest trades so far in 2025, according to public filings.

Top Sells

In Q1 2025, Duquesne Family Office reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings (Nasdaq: STX) by $114 million. Hedge fund Duquesne Capital, under Druckenmiller, first bought STX stock in Q3 2009. The firm later exited the position in Q4 2009 but re-established a stake in Q4 2010 under Duquesne Family Office. Druckenmiller has traded in and out of the stock multiple times since then, including its most recent sell trade. STX stock is currently trading near the higher end of its 52-week range.

Notably, Druckenmiller exited his position in U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) during the quarter.

In Q1 2025, Duquesne Family Office sold 21.2% of its Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) shares, which amounted to 599,000 shares. The average closing price of COHR during that period was $83.33, with a price range of $62 to almost $108 per share.

After opening a position worth $72.3 million in Skechers (NYSE: SKX) stock, the Duquesne Family Office appears to have closed its position entirely in Q1 2025. The share price averaged $67.24 in Q4 2024 and currently hovers at $62.10..

Druckenmiller sold $46.6 million worth of United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) stock in Q1 2025. At year-end 2024, the family office owned over 1 million shares of UAL, comprising 2.7% of Druckenmiller’s portfolio. After reducing its stake by approximately 65%, the family office still owns 368,685 shares of UAL.

Druckenmiller’s family office closed its position in SLM Corp (Nasdaq: SLM) stock, going from owning 2.5 million shares to zero. The sale of SLM comes on the heels of the family office’s Q4 2024 purchase of 2.5 million shares. In Q4 2024, the average closing price of SLM stock was $24.88 compared with an average price of $29.24 in Q1 2025.

Top Buys

In Q1 2025, the Duquesne Family Office acquired a new position in software publishing stock DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU), representing 3.1% of the total portfolio. With an average buy price of $87.65 per share, DocuSign stock has already paid off for Druckenmiller considering the current price is hovering at $92.42 as of May 18, 2025. His family office scooped up 1.07 million shares for a current value of $99.3 million. Time will tell how long Druckenmiller can hold onto DOCU shares.

Also during Q1 2025, the Duquesne Family Office increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), which represents 3.6% of the portfolio. Druckenmiller increased his shares in TSM by a whopping 457% in the quarter, bringing his total to 599,000 shares worth $116 million. The average price during the latest buying spree was $191.89, since which time it is relatively flat. TSM is a dividend stock with a yield of 1.69%.

Druckenmiller also picked up shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) for a current portfolio holding of 377,475 shares. The family office appears to have held a small position in FLUT stock prior to Q1 2025, which it acquired in Q2 2024. During Druckenmiller’s latest buying bonanza, Flutter stock hovered at an average price of $251.39, where it continues to trade near today.

The Duquesne Family Office added shares of Insmed (Nasdaq: INSM) during Q1 2025, more than doubling its holdings to approximately 1.4 million. The share price averaged $73.87 during the buying period and as of mid-May has declined to below the $70 threshold. The stock represents 2.9% of the portfolio.

The family office also bolstered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA) by 65.4%. At an average purchase price of $18.10 per share, the stock now represents approximately 7.5% of the total portfolio.

