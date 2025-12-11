Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Betting $1.2 Billion in These 3 Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Stanley Druckenmiller is a Wall Street legend whose trades are truly worth tracking due to how consistently he has been winning. He has been piling into Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), and Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) as of late, and we’ll get into why.

Druckenmiller first gained fame by managing George Soros’s Quantum Fund, where he orchestrated the $10 billion currency bet that “broke the Bank of England” in 1992. Since founding Duquesne Capital Management in 1981, he’s delivered annualized returns exceeding 30% before closing to outside investors in 2010.

He now manages a family office that has continued beating the market with stellar numbers. If you want to beat the market, researching Druckenmiller’s buys and perhaps copying them can be a great way to beat the market, as that has historically paid off.

Natera (NTRA)

Druckenmiller’s biggest holding is Natera. It is a clinical genetic testing company that specializes in non-invasive, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing technology. NTRA stock has been one of Druckenmiller’s biggest winning moves as it has gained over 500% since bottoming out in October 2023.

Druckenmiller built up his stake as the stock traded sideways throughout late 2022 to early 2023. As NTRA stock finally broke out and started rallying, Druckenmiller kept adding to his stake.

He only took profits in Q1 2025 and again in Q2 2025 before buying the dip in Q3 2025.

The stock has gained nearly 70% since that dip and is continuing to rally higher.

Growth has been very strong. Revenue grew 34.66% year-over-year in Q3 2025 and beat analyst estimates. Natera is still loss-making, but analysts expect losses to narrow. EPS is expected to turn positive in 2028 with revenue continuing to grow by double digits through the next decade.

NTRA stock constitutes 12.74% of Druckenmiller’s portfolio. His holdings here are worth $517.4 million.

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed is a biopharma company that mostly focuses on pulmonary conditions. The flagship product is ARIKAYCE, which is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

The company is launching other drugs that are also seeing lots of success. Revenue grew 52.36% YOY in Q3 2025 and is continuing to gain traction, but Druckenmiller has been loading up well before the crowd.

Druckenmiller’s first buy was all the way back in Q2 2020, where he bought 1.23 million shares of INSM. He likely did this because COVID affected the lungs, and he wanted to have exposure to companies that may end up being involved in a treatment.

However, he sold his entire stake in Q3 2020 as the focus shifted to vaccines with Operation Warp Speed (OWS).

He later bought back in Q2 2024, when the stock exploded. INSM went from trading in the $25 range to over $75 in 2 months and has climbed to $189 as of today.

Druckenmiller has been buying every single quarter since Q4 2024, and his stake now equals 8.59% of his portfolio, with a valuation of $349 million.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceuticals is the world’s largest producer of generic medicines. It has been pivoting to high-growth “specialty treatments,” and the pivot is working so far. The company has made a very impressive comeback after collapsing by over 90% from its peak in 2015.

Since June 2023, TEVA stock has rallied by over 300%. Druckenmiller did not buy during the first half of the rally from late 2023 but started aggressively accumulating every single quarter from Q3 2024 to Q3 2025.

He’s likely betting that the market has undervalued Teva’s ability to grow past its historical debt and legal challenges.

His holdings in TEVA constitute 8.25% of his portfolio, worth $335.2 million.