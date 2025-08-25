Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Went on a Shopping Spree. Here Are 3 of His Biggest Buys Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Stanley Druckenmiller’s name carries weight in the investing world, thanks to his remarkable track record at Duquesne Capital Management, where he averaged 30% annual returns over three decades without a single losing year.

His ability to navigate diverse market conditions — through disciplined risk management and keen macroeconomic insights — earned him a legendary status. Now managing his wealth through Duquesne Family Office, Druckenmiller’s moves are closely watched by investors seeking to emulate his success.

His latest second-quarter 13F filing with the SEC reveals he initiated positions in 20 new stocks, signaling bold bets on emerging opportunities. The following three companies represent the largest new positions he took.

Entegris (ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is a leader in advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and caught Druckenmiller’s eye as a high-conviction pick.

The company provides critical components like filtration systems and specialty chemicals that ensure the precision and purity needed for cutting-edge chip manufacturing. Entegris holds a strong position in the semiconductor supply chain with significant competitive advantages due to high switching costs for customers, along with its role in enabling next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G.

Despite a cyclical semiconductor market, Entegris benefits from long-term demand driven by increasing chip complexity and global digitalization. It recently announced plans to invest $700 million in research and development spending and related capital expenditures in the U.S. over the next three years. It is looking to capitalize on the expected increase in semiconductor manufacturing driven by President Trump’s push for reshoring the industry.

Druckenmiller likely sees Entegris as a play on the AI boom and sustained semiconductor demand, making it appealing for investors betting on tech infrastructure growth. With a forward P/E of around 24, investors could pick up a stock with long-term growth prospects.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Tech titan Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is not a surprise addition to Druckenmiller’s portfolio, given its dominance in cloud computing, software, and AI. He has also owned the stock before, as recently as the third quarter of 2024.

Microsoft’s Azure platform continues to capture market share in the cloud space, growing 29% year-over-year in Q2, fueled by demand for AI and machine learning workloads. Microsoft’s integration of AI across its product suite, including Copilot for Office and Azure AI services, positions it as a leader in the generative AI race.

Its diversified revenue streams — from Windows and Surface to gaming and LinkedIn — provide stability, while its $3.7 trillion market cap underscores its market confidence. Druckenmiller’s new stake suggests he views Microsoft as a resilient growth story, even at a premium valuation with a forward P/E around 28 — a price that may be justified given MSFT’s growth. Investors may find MSFT stock attractive for its blend of steady cash flows and exposure to high-growth AI and cloud sectors, though its size may temper explosive upside compared to smaller names.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)

Media conglomerate Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) represents more of a contrarian bet by Druckenmiller than the other two stocks. Formed from the 2022 merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, WBD boasts a vast content portfolio, including HBO, CNN, and streaming platform Max.

While WBD got off to a slow start after its merger, losing nearly three-quarters of its value over the ensuing two years, it has made a steady climb higher from that low point. WBD stock is up 68% since then.

Druckenmiller may be looking to capitalize on streaming growth, with some analysts projecting Max reaching 130 million subscribers by 2027, driven by global expansion and premium content like House of the Dragon.

Despite challenges — it carries a $10 billion debt load, for example — WBD’s low valuation, minuscule price-to-sales and price-to-earnings-to-growth ratios, and restructuring efforts under CEO David Zaslav make it a turnaround play.

Druckenmiller’s position suggests confidence in WBD’s ability to streamline operations and monetize its content in a consolidating media landscape. Investors seeking value stocks with recovery potential may find WBD compelling, though its debt and competitive pressures still warrant caution.

