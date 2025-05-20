Home Depot Earnings Live: Comps Drop and Tariffs In View 24/7 Wall Street

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported first‑quarter fiscal 2025 net sales of $39.9 billion, up 9.4% year‑over‑year and the stock so far is up 2% pre-market. Comparable sales dipped 0.3% overall, with U.S. comps up 0.2% as foreign‑exchange headwinds knocked roughly 70 bps off comps . Net earnings were $3.43 billion, or $3.45 per diluted share, versus $3.60 billion, or $3.63 in Q1 2024; adjusted diluted EPS was $3.56 (vs. $3.67) .

Operating income rose to $5.13 billion, yielding a 12.9% margin, as gross profit of $13.46 billion translated to an approximate 33.8% gross margin. SG&A spend of $7.53 billion reflected continued investment in store readiness and digital initiatives.

Operating cash flow reached $4.33 billion, while capital expenditures totaled $806 million. The quarter closed with $1.37 billion in cash and equivalents .

At quarter‑end, The Home Depot operated 2,350 stores and 790+ branches across North America, with a workforce exceeding 470,000 associates . Customer transactions climbed to 394.8 million, and the average ticket held at $90.71 .

Guidance was reaffirmed for fiscal 2025 (52‑week year):

Total sales growth ~2.8% , comp sales ~1.0%

≈13 new stores

Gross margin ~33.4%

Diluted EPS down ~3% to ~$14.44 ; adjusted EPS down ~2% to ~$14.93

Effective tax rate ~24.5%

