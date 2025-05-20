Home Depot Earnings Live: Comps Drop and Tariffs In View

Live Updates
Earnings Call Live
Earnings call is underway and here are several fresh takeaways from management:
- Supply‑chain resilience: >50% of purchases are now U.S.‑sourced, and within 12 months no single non‑U.S. country will exceed 10% of total buys.
-
Generative‑AI in stores: The “Magic Apron” tool is driving higher online conversion by answering live DIY/pro questions with Home Depot’s proprietary expertise.
-
Pro ecosystem momentum: SRS‑run trade‑credit program is onboarding pros faster than expected, helping Home Depot win larger commercial projects.
-
Associate focus pays off: New in‑app Pocket Guide tutorials, certification programs and AI assistants have lifted Voice‑of‑Associate scores, boosting retention.
-
Inflation boost: Lumber and copper price inflation added ~30 bps to average ticket, partially offsetting weakness in big‑ticket remodel categories.
Tariffs and Trade Policy
In its forward‑looking statements, Home Depot cites the impact of tariffs, trade‑policy changes or restrictions, and international trade disputes as key risk factors and underscores ongoing efforts to diversify its supply chain to mitigate these threats. It further notes that such disruptions—including tariffs—could impair its business, supply chain and technology infrastructure .
More color around tariffs and how it is impacting business will likely come during the conference call.
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported first‑quarter fiscal 2025 net sales of $39.9 billion, up 9.4% year‑over‑year and the stock so far is up 2% pre-market. Comparable sales dipped 0.3% overall, with U.S. comps up 0.2% as foreign‑exchange headwinds knocked roughly 70 bps off comps . Net earnings were $3.43 billion, or $3.45 per diluted share, versus $3.60 billion, or $3.63 in Q1 2024; adjusted diluted EPS was $3.56 (vs. $3.67) .
Operating income rose to $5.13 billion, yielding a 12.9% margin, as gross profit of $13.46 billion translated to an approximate 33.8% gross margin. SG&A spend of $7.53 billion reflected continued investment in store readiness and digital initiatives.
Operating cash flow reached $4.33 billion, while capital expenditures totaled $806 million. The quarter closed with $1.37 billion in cash and equivalents .
At quarter‑end, The Home Depot operated 2,350 stores and 790+ branches across North America, with a workforce exceeding 470,000 associates . Customer transactions climbed to 394.8 million, and the average ticket held at $90.71 .
Guidance was reaffirmed for fiscal 2025 (52‑week year):
-
Total sales growth ~2.8%, comp sales ~1.0%
-
≈13 new stores
-
Gross margin ~33.4%
-
Diluted EPS down ~3% to ~$14.44; adjusted EPS down ~2% to ~$14.93
-
Effective tax rate ~24.5%
