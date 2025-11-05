S&P 500
Live News & Earnings

Live: Complete Joby Q3 Earnings Coverage

By Joel South

Nov 5, 2025  |  Updated 1:56 PM ET

  • Joby Aviation (JOBY) has completed 70% of Stage 4 certification and expects FAA flight tests early next year, keeping commercial service on track within 18 months.
  • Joby acquired Blade’s passenger operations to gain immediate access to high-value routes and vertiport infrastructure in New York and Southern Europe.
  • The company holds $991M in cash after a $250M investment from Toyota and expects full-year cash use of $500M to $540M.
  Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of 'Next Nvidia Stocks' that could be even better; learn more here.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) will report third-quarter 2025 earnings after the close today. The company’s shares, up 135% in the past 6 months, have surged on growing optimism that its long-awaited eVTOL aircraft could enter commercial service within the next 18 months.

Following an eventful second quarter marked by the acquisition of Blade’s passenger operations, successful flight testing in Dubai, and rapid certification progress, the upcoming update will give investors a clearer picture of how soon “air taxis” might begin generating real revenue.

What to Expect When Joby Reports Tonight

Metric Q3 2025 (Est.) Q4 2025 (Est.) FY 2025 (Est.) FY 2026 (Est.)
Revenue $3.4M $5.05M $12.85M $51.78M
EPS (Normalized) –$0.19 –$0.19 –$0.82 –$0.71

Key Areas to Watch When Joby Reports Tonight

1. Certification Progress and FAA Coordination

Joby’s CEO JoeBen Bevirt confirmed the company has completed roughly 70% of Stage 4 certification on the company side and over 50% on the FAA side, keeping it on track to begin Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) flight tests with FAA pilots early next year. The completion of Stage 5 would mark the final step before type certification, unlocking full-scale commercial operations.

2. Blade Integration and Early U.S. Operations

The Blade acquisition gives Joby instant access to high-value routes and infrastructure across New York and Southern Europe. Bevirt said the deal “supercharges operations in New York with incredible vertiport infrastructure and a loyal customer base,” positioning Joby to launch air taxi services faster than anticipated.

3. Defense Expansion via L3Harris Partnership

Joby’s dual-use strategy continues to gain traction. Its partnership with L3Harris aims to develop a hybrid turbine-electric variant of its eVTOL platform for low-altitude defense applications, with flight tests expected this fall and operational demonstrations in early 2026. The Department of Defense has requested $9.4 billion for uncrewed and remotely operated aircraft, creating a sizable potential market for Joby’s technology.

4. Manufacturing Scale and Toyota Partnership

Joby’s manufacturing strategy hinges on expanding its Marina facility and bringing its Dayton, Ohio plant online, targeting eventual output of up to 500 aircraft per year. The company continues to leverage Toyota’s expertise in process efficiency and automation to lower costs and accelerate production.

5. Financial Position and Cash Discipline

CFO Rodrigo Brumana reported $991 million in cash and short-term investments at quarter-end, bolstered by a $250 million tranche from Toyota. The company’s full-year cash use guidance remains $500–$540 million, excluding Blade’s acquisition impact

