Microstrategy Is Up 151% This Past Year, But It Could Move Much Higher From Here

Key Points With Bitcoin at $109,000, MicroStrategy’s holdings are now worth $63 billion.

President Trump wants to see cryptocurrency regulation on his desk and ready to sign by this August.

Over the last year, shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) are up just over 151%.

All thanks to its Bitcoin holdings, which, as of last week, are now up to 576,230. With Bitcoin at $109,000, MicroStrategy’s holdings are now worth $63 billion.

And the run is far from over.

You see, every time Bitcoin runs, the value of MSTR’s BTC holdings runs, which could send shares of MicroStrategy even higher. Making things even more attractive, analysts at Standard Chartered say Bitcoin could rally to $500,000 by the end of President Trump’s term – thanks to growing institutional and government interest.

A New Crypto Bill Could Send Cryptocurrencies to the Moon

At the moment, new legislation could help regulate stablecoins.

In fact, as noted by Barron’s, “As soon as Monday, the Senate plans to hold a key procedural vote on the so-called GENIUS Act. Among other provisions, the bill would require stablecoins, whose value is typically pegged to the dollar, to hold reserves of liquid, safe assets like Treasury bills. Issuers would also have to follow anti-money-laundering and terrorism finance rules and to give holders of coins priority to recoup their money in a bankruptcy.”

Should that pass, it could help increase the adoption of most digital currencies, like Bitcoin, which could send cryptocurrencies and related stocks like MicroStrategy even higher.

President Trump Wants Regulation on His Desk by August

In addition, President Trump wants to see cryptocurrency regulation on his desk and ready to sign by this August. We also have to remember the President just established a strategic Bitcoin reserve and stockpile for other cryptocurrencies.

As noted by The White House:

President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, positioning the United States as a leader among nations in government digital asset strategy. The Order creates a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that will treat Bitcoin as a reserve asset. The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will be capitalized with bitcoin owned by the Department of Treasury that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. Other agencies will evaluate their legal authority to transfer any bitcoin owned by those agencies to the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The United States will not sell bitcoin deposited into this Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which will be maintained as a store of reserve assets. The Secretaries of Treasury and Commerce are authorized to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional bitcoin, provided that those strategies impose no incremental costs on American taxpayers.

With such strong catalysts, Bitcoin, related digital currencies, and related stocks, again such as MicroStrategy could become even more explosive.