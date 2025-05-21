Snowflake (SNOW) 1st Quarter Earnings Live Coverage 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points EPS expected to rise 51% YoY, but stock-based comp still dominates.

Revenue growth stable at 21%; usage-based model remains choppy.

AI Data Cloud narrative strong — monetization and profitability still unclear.

Snowflake (NASDAQ: SNOW) heads into its earnings report after the market closes today with investors watching closely for signs of margin discipline and execution in enterprise AI workloads. Shares are up more than 20% year to date, fueled by bullish sentiment around Snowflake’s positioning in the data infrastructure layer of the modern tech stack. But after a sharp miss one year ago and only modest improvements to operating leverage, the company still needs to prove it can convert product excitement into scalable, profitable growth.

The Street expects first-quarter revenue of $1.01 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.21 — representing year-over-year growth of 21% and 51%, respectively. Those headline numbers are strong, but they come with an asterisk: Snowflake’s usage-based pricing model has led to uneven quarter-to-quarter trends, and many analysts are now more focused on remaining performance obligations (RPO) and net revenue retention (NRR) than simple top-line beats.

CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, who took over earlier this year, has emphasized streamlining the product suite and embedding generative AI tools into core workflows. The company’s “AI Data Cloud” narrative has gained traction with analysts, but actual monetization from new products like Cortex and Snowpark remains difficult to quantify.

Investors are also watching for improvements in profitability. Last fiscal year, stock-based compensation accounted for over 40% of revenue — a figure that’s drawn increasing scrutiny from both institutional holders and sell-side coverage. With FY26 full-year EPS forecast at just $1.16 and GAAP profitability still elusive, this quarter needs to show more than just robust customer activity. Snowflake has a narrative tailwind — but to keep the stock’s valuation intact, it has to start delivering earnings momentum to match.

