Live: Will Snowflake (SNOW) Pop After Q2 Earnings Today?

Key Points Consensus expects Q2 revenue of ~$1.09B (+25% YoY) and EPS of $0.27 (+50% YoY).

AI Data Cloud momentum: 5,200+ weekly AI accounts; Cortex becoming core to enterprise AI strategies.

Shares have shown sharp post-earnings volatility, with moves as large as ±30% in the last year.

Snowflake (NASDAQ: SNOW) will report fiscal Q2 2026 earnings after the close. The stock has been a lightning rod for the AI data platform trade, swinging double-digits after recent earnings as investors debate whether Snowflake can sustain growth while scaling profitability. After posting $1.04 billion in Q1 revenue (+26% YoY) and raising full-year guidance, expectations remain high heading into tonight’s results.

What to Expect When Snowflake Reports Tonight

Revenue: $1.09 billion

$1.09 billion EPS (Normalized): $0.27

$0.27 FY 2026 Revenue: $4.53 billion

$4.53 billion FY 2026 EPS: $1.11





$1.11 FY 2027 Revenue: $5.58 billion

$5.58 billion FY 2027 EPS: $1.58

That implies +25% YoY revenue growth this quarter, with EPS set to jump nearly 50% YoY.

Key Areas to Watch

AI Data Cloud & Cortex Momentum- Over 5,200 accounts using AI weekly; Cortex has evolved from niche to enterprise core. Customers like Kraft Heinz, Siemens, and Samsung Ads are embedding Snowflake AI into critical workflows.

Snowpark, Dynamic Tables & Data Engineering- Strong adoption across unstructured data, ML workloads, and pipelines. EVP Kleinerman highlighted Snowpark’s role in unlocking new analytics and AI applications.

Government & Regulated Sector Expansion- Launch of Snowflake Public Sector, Inc. with DoD provisional authorization. Expect updates on federal pipeline and sovereign cloud opportunities.

Bookings & Consumption Trends- Q1 saw two $100M+ renewals; CFO Scarpelli emphasized strong RPO growth (+34% YoY) and stable consumption despite macro uncertainty.

Competitive Dynamics vs. Hyperscalers- Analysts pressed on Microsoft Fabric and Databricks competition; management positioned Snowflake as the neutral enterprise data backbone, increasingly coexisting with Azure

