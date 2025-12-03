Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates
Will Snowflake Beat Earnings
The data-warehousing platform has beaten estimates in seven of the last eight quarters, including a 29.6% surprise last quarter at $0.35 versus $0.27 expected. That beat fueled a 12% rally through early November. Quarterly EPS has climbed from $0.20 to $0.35 over three quarters, despite a 31.8% revenue growth rate decelerating from prior triple-digit expansion.
Prediction markets show 95.5% confidence in a beat. At 21.4x sales and a forward P/E of 158.7x, Snowflake’s valuation hinges on margin improvement—the company still posts a -33.5% profit margin. Any guidance miss could trigger sharp compression given the premium multiple and recent volatility that saw a 7% single-day drop November 21.
Snowflake's Conference Call Starting Now
Snowflake Q3 Earnings: 3 Pros & 3 Cons
The market has now had more than 30 mintues to digest Snowflake’s (NYSE: SNOW) earnings and Wall Street doesn’t seem happy. Here’s the main takeaways from today’s earnings with three positves and three negatives.
Pros:
- Last quarter’s earnings did solidly beat. The company delivered adjusted EPS of $.35 versus expectations of $.31. In addition, revenues of $1.21 billion solidly passed expectations. In addition, guidance game in above Wall Street’s expectations.
- Key metrics seem strong. RPO growth of 37% continues to outpace sales growth.
- Snowflake announced a $200 million partnership focused around delivering agentic AI to enterprises.
Cons:
- While guidance topped expectations, Snowflake was valued at nearly 16X next year’s forecasted revenue heading into earnings. At that premium of a valuation, investors were expecting more than ‘OK’ earnings.
- To that end, product revenue forecasts of 27% growth next quarter would represent a slowdown from this current quarter. A big reason for Snowflake’s outperformance this year has been accelerating revenue growth.
- Finally, high multiple stocks that begin selling after-hours often create ‘herding.’ It looks like Snowflake’s after-hours sell off may be reaching a bottom at about 8.5%.
The company has its earnings call at 5 p.m. ET. We’ll see if anything executives say can turn around negative after-hours sentiment.
Shares Now Down Almost 8%
Snowflake shares are now down nearly 8%. As we’ve noted in prior updates, there’s nothing especially ‘bad’ in these earnings. However, shares are selling off in large part due to Snowflake’s relative outperformance versus other software stocks.
One announcement from this quarter was an expanded relationship with Anthropic. Here’s the announcement from Anthropic on X:
We’re expanding our partnership with @Snowflake in a multi-year, $200 million agreement.
Claude is now available to more than 12,600 Snowflake customers, helping businesses to quickly and easily get accurate answers from their trusted enterprise data, while maintaining rigorous…
— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) December 3, 2025
Critical Business Metrics from Snowflake's Earnings Show Improvement
Critical Business Metrics
Here are some of the key business metrics to watch from Snowflake’s (NYSE: SNOW) Q3 earnings:
Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $7.88 billion, up 37% year-over-year, significantly outpacing product revenue growth of 29%. RPO represents contracted revenue not yet recognized.
Net Revenue Retention Rate (NRR): 125%, indicating customers expanded consumption by 25% annually.
Enterprise Customers: 688 customers generate over $1 million in trailing-twelve-month product revenue. Year-over-year growth undisclosed.
Total Customers: 12,600+. CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy highlighted “Snowflake Intelligence” as the fastest-adopting enterprise AI agent.
Other Earnings Tonight
- Salesforce: Up 5.3% after issuing EPS that strongly beat Wall Street’s expectations
- UiPath: Up 15% after a strong revenue beat
Aside from Snowflake, its generally been a good night for software earnings.
Shares Now Down About 7% After Hours
Snowflake’s guidance for Q4 calls for $1.195 to $1.2 billion in product sales. Wall Street’s estimates of $1.236 billion. If we assume around $50 million in product sales next quarter, the company is likely slightly above Wall Street’s estimates.
It also implies 27% sales growth, which is down from this quarter’s 29% growth.
Once again, this guidance seems fine if not extraordinary, but with Snowflake shares up 70% year-to-date and the company having issued strong earnings momentum last quarter, a fine quarter is leading to selling pressure.
Snowflake Q3 Earnings: All The Key Figure You Need to Know
Here are the main figures for Snowflake’s Q3 earnigns you need to know:
SNOW | Snowflake Q3’26 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.35 (Est. $0.31) [✅]; UP +12% YoY
- Revenue: $1.21B (Est. $1.20B) [✅]; UP +29% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 76% (Est. 75%) [✅]; UP +100 bps YoY
- Net Income: $0.13B (Est. $0.10B) [✅]; UP +79% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $0.11B; UP +9% YoY
Outlook:
- Revenue: $1.195 – $1.200B ±5% (Est. $1.24B) [✅]
- The guidance reflects continued strong demand for our AI Data Cloud services and the expected growth in product revenue driven by increased customer consumption.
- We anticipate that our strategic partnerships with leading AI model providers will further enhance our market position and drive revenue growth.
Q3 Segment Performance:
- Product Revenue: $1.16B; UP +29% YoY
- Professional Services Revenue: $54.5M; UP +30% YoY
Other Key Q3 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $0.13B; UP +123% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $0.75B; UP +19% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $0.49B; UP +12% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 1.3% (vs. 0.6% YoY)
- Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $0.14B; UP +11% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Sridhar Ramaswamy: “Snowflake delivered another strong quarter, with product revenue of $1.16 billion, up 29% year-over-year, and remaining performance obligations totaling $7.88 billion, up 37% year-over-year. Snowflake is the cornerstone for our customers’ data and AI strategies, driving real business impact at scale. Snowflake Intelligence, our enterprise AI agent, saw the fastest adoption ramp in Snowflake history and is transforming how businesses interact with their data, delivering real-time, actionable intelligence. Combined with our strategic partnerships with the world’s leading AI model providers, clouds and application platforms, Snowflake is supercharging the entire data lifecycle with AI-driven capabilities.”
Guidance
Snowflake provided guidance of $4.5 billion in product evenue this year. That likely is enough to top Wall Street’s estimates of about $4.6 billion (the company guides for product revenue but also has some non-product revenues that will likely lead to ful years sales above this target).
Earnings seem fairly solid, but this may be an example of investors selling a company that’s run up significantly (up 70% year-to-date before earnings) while the rest of software stocks have struggled.
Snowflake's Earnings Slides Are Out
If you want to review Snowflake’s Q3 earnings deck, it can be found here.
Initial Reaction - Down
The initial reaction to Snowflake’s earnings release isn’t positive, shares are down about 6% despite beating on revenue and EPS estimates from Wall Street.
Snowflake Earnings Are Out
Here are the main numberes Snowflake just reported for Q3
- Revenue: about 1.21 billion
- EPS (normalized): 0.35
Here’s what Wall Street was expecting:
- Revenue: about 1.18 billion dollars
- EPS (normalized): 0.31
Snowflake up 2.7% In Late Trading
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) shares are up 2.7% in late trading today. While software (especially SaaS) stocks have generally struggled across 2025, Snowflake shares are up 70% year-to-date.
Snowflake shares jumped after the company’s last earnings as revenue continues accelerating. Another reason for optimism around Snowflake is their primary competitor Databricks keeps raising at higher valuations. The company is reportedly in talks to raise capital at a $134 billion valuation. That’s significantly higher than Snowflake’s current $90 billion market capitalization.
While the two companies compete, investor interest in data platforms is not zero-sum. A rising tide for the industry is helping raise the value of both firms.
Earnings Expected at 4:05 p.m. ET
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) heads into its Q3 FY2026 earnings with momentum back on its side. Product revenue grew 32 percent year over year in Q2, an acceleration from the prior quarter, while remaining performance obligations climbed 33 percent and net revenue retention held at a healthy 125 percent. Management highlighted broad based strength in core analytics, a growing pipeline of cloud migrations and accelerating demand for AI use cases on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Estimates Snapshot
Current quarter: Q3 FY2026 (Oct 2025)
- Revenue: about 1.18 billion dollars
- EPS (normalized): 0.31
- Year ago revenue: roughly $942 million, implying about 26 percent revenue growth
- Year ago EPS: 0.20
Full year and next year
- FY2026 revenue: 4.60 billion dollars
- FY2026 EPS: 1.19
- FY2027 revenue: 5.71 billion dollars
- FY2027 EPS: 1.64
These numbers imply mid to high twenties revenue growth through FY2026 with EPS growing faster than sales as Snowflake scales operating leverage. Growth expectations remain well ahead of the broader market, which raises the bar for each quarterly update.
Key Areas to Watch When Snowflake Reports
1. AI monetization and Snowflake Intelligence uptake- On the Q2 call management said AI influenced nearly half of new logo wins and that about 25 percent of deployed use cases already involve Snowflake AI, with more than 6,100 accounts using AI features weekly. Investors will want evidence that this usage is translating into visibly higher consumption, particularly for Cortex AI, Snowflake Intelligence and Gen2 warehouses, not just experimentation.
2. New workload migrations and consumption durability- Q2 outperformance was driven partly by large customers migrating new workloads from on premises systems and first generation cloud infrastructure. The Street will focus on whether that migration pipeline remains robust into the second half and whether consumption normalizes at attractive levels after the initial spike that typically follows a go live.
3. Multi cloud partnerships, especially Azure- Management called Azure Snowflake’s fastest growing cloud, up roughly 40 percent year over year off a smaller base, helped by deeper alignment with Microsoft field teams and integration with services like OneLake and Power BI. Any incremental detail on joint wins, co sell momentum and how Snowflake fits alongside Microsoft Fabric will be key for assessing long term share gains.
4. Product velocity across Postgres, OpenFlow and Spark- Snowflake shipped roughly 250 features to general availability in the first half, including Snowflake Postgres, OpenFlow for data ingestion and Snowpark Connect for Apache Spark. Investors will listen for early customer adoption, especially where these products open new budget pools such as operational databases or data integration, and how they contribute to FY2026 and FY2027 revenue aspirations.
5. Profitability, free cash flow and the CFO transition- Q2 non GAAP operating margin came in at 11 percent and management is guiding to 9 percent for both Q3 and the full year, with a 25 percent adjusted free cash flow margin for FY2026. With an ongoing CFO search in the background, investors will scrutinize commentary on hiring, cloud infrastructure efficiency and capital returns to gauge the balance between growth investment and margin expansion.