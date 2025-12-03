Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) heads into its Q3 FY2026 earnings with momentum back on its side. Product revenue grew 32 percent year over year in Q2, an acceleration from the prior quarter, while remaining performance obligations climbed 33 percent and net revenue retention held at a healthy 125 percent. Management highlighted broad based strength in core analytics, a growing pipeline of cloud migrations and accelerating demand for AI use cases on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Estimates Snapshot

Current quarter: Q3 FY2026 (Oct 2025)

Revenue: about 1.18 billion dollars

EPS (normalized): 0.31

Year ago revenue: roughly $942 million, implying about 26 percent revenue growth

Year ago EPS: 0.20

Full year and next year

FY2026 revenue: 4.60 billion dollars

FY2026 EPS: 1.19

FY2027 revenue: 5.71 billion dollars

FY2027 EPS: 1.64

These numbers imply mid to high twenties revenue growth through FY2026 with EPS growing faster than sales as Snowflake scales operating leverage. Growth expectations remain well ahead of the broader market, which raises the bar for each quarterly update.

Key Areas to Watch When Snowflake Reports

1. AI monetization and Snowflake Intelligence uptake- On the Q2 call management said AI influenced nearly half of new logo wins and that about 25 percent of deployed use cases already involve Snowflake AI, with more than 6,100 accounts using AI features weekly. Investors will want evidence that this usage is translating into visibly higher consumption, particularly for Cortex AI, Snowflake Intelligence and Gen2 warehouses, not just experimentation.

2. New workload migrations and consumption durability- Q2 outperformance was driven partly by large customers migrating new workloads from on premises systems and first generation cloud infrastructure. The Street will focus on whether that migration pipeline remains robust into the second half and whether consumption normalizes at attractive levels after the initial spike that typically follows a go live.

3. Multi cloud partnerships, especially Azure- Management called Azure Snowflake’s fastest growing cloud, up roughly 40 percent year over year off a smaller base, helped by deeper alignment with Microsoft field teams and integration with services like OneLake and Power BI. Any incremental detail on joint wins, co sell momentum and how Snowflake fits alongside Microsoft Fabric will be key for assessing long term share gains.

4. Product velocity across Postgres, OpenFlow and Spark- Snowflake shipped roughly 250 features to general availability in the first half, including Snowflake Postgres, OpenFlow for data ingestion and Snowpark Connect for Apache Spark. Investors will listen for early customer adoption, especially where these products open new budget pools such as operational databases or data integration, and how they contribute to FY2026 and FY2027 revenue aspirations.

5. Profitability, free cash flow and the CFO transition- Q2 non GAAP operating margin came in at 11 percent and management is guiding to 9 percent for both Q3 and the full year, with a 25 percent adjusted free cash flow margin for FY2026. With an ongoing CFO search in the background, investors will scrutinize commentary on hiring, cloud infrastructure efficiency and capital returns to gauge the balance between growth investment and margin expansion.