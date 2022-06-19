This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization.

Some of the most well-known businesses in America have learned of the importance of reputation the hard way. Several major multi-billion dollar brands are largely disliked by Americans for a number of different reasons, including producing lackluster or harmful products, having poor customer services, or being involved in high-profile scandals.

To determine the companies with the worst reputations in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings. The report used a 2022 poll of over 33,000 Americans to determine the 100 most well-known companies. Respondents scored companies on an index of several key factors, including trust, ethics, products/service, and culture.

Many of the companies with the worst reputations operate in a handful of industries that share the same issue. For example, several tech companies have been embroiled in major controversies about misinformation and an overall negative impact on users’ mental health. For some companies, some of these issues became so significant, they chose to rebrand. These are the companies that changed their names after scandals.

The list of the best-known companies with the worst reputations also features several cable and internet providers, an industry that regularly has the lowest customer satisfaction scores as a whole. Several oil and gas exploration companies with high-profile oil spills are featured on the list as well, as are several fast food establishments.

Other seemingly unrelated businesses also feature on the list because of their political affiliations. Several businesses that are regularly in the news for their conservative political slant, connections, or donations feature on this list, with among the worst scores for trust and ethics, according to Axios-Harris Poll respondents. These are the companies bankrolling members of congress who didn’t certify the election.

