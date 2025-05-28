Earnings Live: High Expectations For Synopsys (SNPS)

Key Points
-
Stock up 5.1% YTD; +14% over the past month.
-
Street sees $3.39 EPS on $1.57B in revenue.
-
AI chip design and Ansys integration key themes.
-
Live Updates
5 Keys to Watch
1. AI-Driven EDA Demand
AI chip design is booming. Investors are watching how much incremental EDA and IP licensing demand Synopsys captures.
2. Ansys Integration Roadmap
The $35B Ansys deal is a bet on simulation + chip synergy. Earnings need to show early strategic logic and timeline.
3. Backlog and Bookings Visibility
Guidance stability hinges on visibility into design cycle demand and customer backlog conversion in H2.
4. Margin Durability
With gross margins above 80%, any sign of erosion — especially during Ansys integration — could spook investors.
5. Geopolitical Exposure
China exposure is a known wildcard. Investors need color on license restrictions and impact from U.S. export controls.
Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) will report fiscal Q2 2025 earnings with expectations running high following Cadence’s strong results and broader demand for AI chip design tools. The stock trades at $505.53, up 5.1% YTD and up more than 14% in the past month, supported by sector tailwinds and its pending $35 billion acquisition of Ansys.
Street consensus expects $1.57 billion in revenue (+15% YoY) and non-GAAP EPS of $3.39. Synopsys guided to $1.59B–$1.62B in revenue, implying potential upside. As one of the most critical software providers to advanced semiconductor design, SNPS is expected to continue benefiting from the AI and custom silicon investment cycle.
Key areas of focus include EDA growth, IP licensing strength, and updates on backlog visibility. Investors will also watch for commentary on export risk exposure (particularly China), the integration roadmap for Ansys, and whether recent leadership transitions could impact the long-term innovation pipeline.
