Earnings Live: High Expectations For Synopsys (SNPS) 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Stock up 5.1% YTD; +14% over the past month.

Street sees $3.39 EPS on $1.57B in revenue.

AI chip design and Ansys integration key themes.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) will report fiscal Q2 2025 earnings with expectations running high following Cadence’s strong results and broader demand for AI chip design tools. The stock trades at $505.53, up 5.1% YTD and up more than 14% in the past month, supported by sector tailwinds and its pending $35 billion acquisition of Ansys.

Street consensus expects $1.57 billion in revenue (+15% YoY) and non-GAAP EPS of $3.39. Synopsys guided to $1.59B–$1.62B in revenue, implying potential upside. As one of the most critical software providers to advanced semiconductor design, SNPS is expected to continue benefiting from the AI and custom silicon investment cycle.

Key areas of focus include EDA growth, IP licensing strength, and updates on backlog visibility. Investors will also watch for commentary on export risk exposure (particularly China), the integration roadmap for Ansys, and whether recent leadership transitions could impact the long-term innovation pipeline.

