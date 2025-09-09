Live Earnings: Will Synopsys Breakout Tonight?

Key Points
- AI-driven EDA adoption continues to accelerate, with DSO.ai, VSO.ai, and agentic workflows gaining traction.
- Ansys acquisition remains pending; regulatory clearance in China is the last hurdle.
- Investors watching China exposure, backlog growth, and balance of hardware vs. recurring revenue.
Live Updates
Key Numbers
-
Design Automation: $1.31B (+23% YoY), margins 44.5% (+300 bps).
-
Design IP: $428M (–8% YoY), margins 20.1% (–1660 bps).
-
GAAP EPS: $1.50 (down from $2.73 LY).
-
Balance sheet: $14.3B debt post-Ansys; cash/investments down to $2.6B.
What Changed This Quarter
-
First EPS miss after a string of beats.
-
FY25 outlook cut for both revenue and EPS.
-
Segment divergence widened: DA strong, IP slumping.
-
Balance sheet reset with leverage from Ansys acquisition.
Management Commentary
“Q3 was a transformational quarter…we closed the Ansys acquisition, expanding our portfolio. Our IP business underperformed expectations. We are taking action to enhance our competitive advantage and drive resilient, long-term growth.” — Sassine Ghazi, CEO
“Strength in Design Automation was offset by weakness in Design IP. We are taking a more conservative view of Q4, while guiding another year of profitable growth.” — Shelagh Glaser, CFO
Signals near-term turbulence in IP demand, while reaffirming Synopsys’ longer-term growth and integration of Ansys.
Stock takes a hit on missed earnings
-
Stock (After-Hours): ▼ –4.1%
-
Earnings vs. Consensus
|Metric
|Reported
|Consensus
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$1.74B
|~$1.77B
|❌ Miss
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$3.39
|~$3.75
|❌ Miss
-
Guidance flag: FY25 revenue/EPS trimmed to $7.03–$7.06B / $12.76–$12.80, below Street.
-
Weak IP sales pulled results below expectations despite Ansys close. Guidance cut + margin pressure overshadowed design automation strength.
Earnings History and How the Stock Performed
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 2025
|+7.94%
|+1.5%
|+4.2%
|+6.1%
|Q1 2025
|+8.60%
|+2.2%
|+3.8%
|+5.0%
|Q4 2024
|+3.03%
|+1.7%
|+2.9%
|+3.7%
|Q3 2024
|+4.26%
|+2.0%
|+3.5%
|+4.9%
Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) reports fiscal Q3 2025 results after the close. The company has delivered steady beats and is seen as a key AI infrastructure enabler through its electronic design automation (EDA) tools and IP portfolio. With shares trading above $600, investors are looking for sustained double-digit growth and clarity on regulatory developments around the Ansys acquisition.
Estimates Snapshot
- Revenue: $1.77 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $3.75
- FY 2025 Revenue: $7.45 billion
- FY 2025 EPS: $14.58
- FY 2026 Revenue: $10.48 billion
- FY 2026 EPS: $16.66
Consensus implies 16% revenue growth and 9% EPS growth YoY for the quarter (vs. $1.53B / $3.43 last year). For FY25, revenue growth is expected at 22% and EPS at 10%.
Key Areas to Watch
-
AI-enabled design momentum – Synopsys highlighted multiple wins in Q2, including 40+ chiplet heterogeneous designs and customer adoption of DSO.ai/VSO.ai across flagship CPU and GPU cores.
-
Agentic AI workflows – Management previewed “agent engineer” technology to reengineer workflows, potentially reshaping monetization.
-
China headwinds – Sales mix has declined from 12% to 10%, and management reiterated FY25 will see YoY declines in China amid export restrictions.
-
Design IP strength – IP revenue rose 21% last quarter, with strong demand for SerDes PHY, PCIe 7.0, and UALink engagements.
-
Ansys acquisition – All approvals except China secured; closure expected in H1 2025, though investors remain cautious.
