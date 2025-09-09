Live Earnings: Will Synopsys Breakout Tonight? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points AI-driven EDA adoption continues to accelerate, with DSO.ai, VSO.ai, and agentic workflows gaining traction.

Ansys acquisition remains pending; regulatory clearance in China is the last hurdle.

Investors watching China exposure, backlog growth, and balance of hardware vs. recurring revenue.

Join us for live Synopsys earnings coverage — real-time results, analysis, and what it means for investors. signup for our emails

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) reports fiscal Q3 2025 results after the close. The company has delivered steady beats and is seen as a key AI infrastructure enabler through its electronic design automation (EDA) tools and IP portfolio. With shares trading above $600, investors are looking for sustained double-digit growth and clarity on regulatory developments around the Ansys acquisition.

Estimates Snapshot

Revenue: $1.77 billion

EPS (Normalized): $3.75

FY 2025 Revenue: $7.45 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $14.58

FY 2026 Revenue: $10.48 billion

FY 2026 EPS: $16.66

Consensus implies 16% revenue growth and 9% EPS growth YoY for the quarter (vs. $1.53B / $3.43 last year). For FY25, revenue growth is expected at 22% and EPS at 10%.

Key Areas to Watch

AI-enabled design momentum – Synopsys highlighted multiple wins in Q2, including 40+ chiplet heterogeneous designs and customer adoption of DSO.ai/VSO.ai across flagship CPU and GPU cores.

Agentic AI workflows – Management previewed “agent engineer” technology to reengineer workflows, potentially reshaping monetization.

China headwinds – Sales mix has declined from 12% to 10%, and management reiterated FY25 will see YoY declines in China amid export restrictions.

Design IP strength – IP revenue rose 21% last quarter, with strong demand for SerDes PHY, PCIe 7.0, and UALink engagements.

Ansys acquisition – All approvals except China secured; closure expected in H1 2025, though investors remain cautious.