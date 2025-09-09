Investing

Live Earnings: Will Synopsys Breakout Tonight?

24/7 Wall Street
Joel South
Published:
Last Updated:

Key Points

  • AI-driven EDA adoption continues to accelerate, with DSO.ai, VSO.ai, and agentic workflows gaining traction.
  • Ansys acquisition remains pending; regulatory clearance in China is the last hurdle.
  • Investors watching China exposure, backlog growth, and balance of hardware vs. recurring revenue.
  • Join us for live Synopsys earnings coverage — real-time results, analysis, and what it means for investors. signup for our emails
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Key Numbers

  • Design Automation: $1.31B (+23% YoY), margins 44.5% (+300 bps).

  • Design IP: $428M (–8% YoY), margins 20.1% (–1660 bps).

  • GAAP EPS: $1.50 (down from $2.73 LY).

  • Balance sheet: $14.3B debt post-Ansys; cash/investments down to $2.6B.

What Changed This Quarter

  • First EPS miss after a string of beats.

  • FY25 outlook cut for both revenue and EPS.

  • Segment divergence widened: DA strong, IP slumping.

  • Balance sheet reset with leverage from Ansys acquisition.

Management Commentary

“Q3 was a transformational quarter…we closed the Ansys acquisition, expanding our portfolio. Our IP business underperformed expectations. We are taking action to enhance our competitive advantage and drive resilient, long-term growth.” — Sassine Ghazi, CEO

“Strength in Design Automation was offset by weakness in Design IP. We are taking a more conservative view of Q4, while guiding another year of profitable growth.” — Shelagh Glaser, CFO

Signals near-term turbulence in IP demand, while reaffirming Synopsys’ longer-term growth and integration of Ansys.

Stock takes a hit on missed earnings

  • Stock (After-Hours): ▼ –4.1%

  • Earnings vs. Consensus

Metric Reported Consensus Beat/Miss
Revenue $1.74B ~$1.77B ❌ Miss
EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.39 ~$3.75 ❌ Miss

  • Guidance flag: FY25 revenue/EPS trimmed to $7.03–$7.06B / $12.76–$12.80, below Street.

  • Weak IP sales pulled results below expectations despite Ansys close. Guidance cut + margin pressure overshadowed design automation strength.

Earnings History and How the Stock Performed

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move
Q2 2025 +7.94% +1.5% +4.2% +6.1%
Q1 2025 +8.60% +2.2% +3.8% +5.0%
Q4 2024 +3.03% +1.7% +2.9% +3.7%
Q3 2024 +4.26% +2.0% +3.5% +4.9%

Get Live Coverage for Synopsys By Signing Up Here signup for our emails. 

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) reports fiscal Q3 2025 results after the close. The company has delivered steady beats and is seen as a key AI infrastructure enabler through its electronic design automation (EDA) tools and IP portfolio. With shares trading above $600, investors are looking for sustained double-digit growth and clarity on regulatory developments around the Ansys acquisition.

Estimates Snapshot

  • Revenue: $1.77 billion
  • EPS (Normalized): $3.75
  • FY 2025 Revenue: $7.45 billion
  • FY 2025 EPS: $14.58
  • FY 2026 Revenue: $10.48 billion
  • FY 2026 EPS: $16.66

Consensus implies 16% revenue growth and 9% EPS growth YoY for the quarter (vs. $1.53B / $3.43 last year). For FY25, revenue growth is expected at 22% and EPS at 10%.

Key Areas to Watch

  • AI-enabled design momentum – Synopsys highlighted multiple wins in Q2, including 40+ chiplet heterogeneous designs and customer adoption of DSO.ai/VSO.ai across flagship CPU and GPU cores.

  • Agentic AI workflows – Management previewed “agent engineer” technology to reengineer workflows, potentially reshaping monetization.

  • China headwinds – Sales mix has declined from 12% to 10%, and management reiterated FY25 will see YoY declines in China amid export restrictions.

  • Design IP strength – IP revenue rose 21% last quarter, with strong demand for SerDes PHY, PCIe 7.0, and UALink engagements.

  • Ansys acquisition – All approvals except China secured; closure expected in H1 2025, though investors remain cautious.
Read more: Investing

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

What If the Fed Cuts 50 Basis Points? 4 Ultra-High-Yield Favorites Will Explode
LIVE

Live: GameStop (GME) Earnings Out Soon, Will The Stock Move Higher?
LIVE

Live: Will Oracle Pop After Earnings Tonight?