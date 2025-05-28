Joby Aviation Up 28% But Here Is Where the Stock Could Go Next Joby Aviation Inc.

Key Points The maker of electric air taxis said it received a $250 million investment from Toyota.

Analysts at HC Wainwright have a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $9 a share.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) are up more than 28%, or $1.83 on the day.

Volume even spiked to 71.7 million shares, as compared to its daily average volume of 11.6 million shares.

All after Joby announced a $250 million investment from Toyota — which is part of a previously announced deal from Toyota to invest $500 million from October 2024.

As noted in a Joby Aviation press release, “The funding marks a significant milestone in strengthening the long-term collaboration between the two companies and supports their shared vision for the future of air mobility.”

“The investment is aimed at supporting certification and commercial production of Joby’s electric air taxi. This underscores the mutual commitment to deepening integration and delivering next-generation travel to global markets. This investment also puts the two companies a step closer toward a strategic manufacturing alliance.”

HC Wainwright Has a Buy Rating on JOBY

Analysts at HC Wainwright have a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $9 a share.

The firm also believes, “2025 is setting up to be a very news-heavy period for the eVTOL industry with multiple catalysts playing out on several fronts ranging from certification milestones to piloted flights. The firm believes this financing should support the company’s expected cash usage of $500M-$540M in 2025 and allow the company to take concrete steps towards setting up manufacturing infrastructure,” as noted by TipRanks.com.

JOBY Earnings Have Been Strong

In its most recent quarter, the company posted a net loss of $82.4 million, or 11 cents per share. That was narrower than the $94.6 million, or 14 cents per share loss year over year.

JOBY also became the first electric air taxi company to move to routine flights with a pilot.

That, by the way, is a major step toward Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight testing. The company also made progress on the certification of its aircraft for the second quarter in a row, which strengthened its leadership position in the sector.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!