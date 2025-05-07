Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY): 1st Quarter Earnings Live Coverage

Live Updates
Bull and Bear Case
Bull Case:
Joby bulls are energized by FAA certification momentum and international rollout. With FAA Stage 4 completed and its Dubai launch scheduled for mid-2025, Joby is leading the eVTOL pack in both the U.S. and abroad. Analysts at Raymond James and Canaccord cite its manufacturing capacity (one aircraft/month) and $933M cash buffer as signs it can fund its path to launch.
Bear Case:
On the flip side, skeptics see a pre-revenue company with no clear commercialization date. EPS misses in recent quarters (e.g., Q4 miss of -$0.34 vs. -$0.19) and ongoing burn raise concerns. Delays in FAA or Dubai testing could derail the stock’s momentum. And with a price target spread of $4.00 to $11.50, there’s significant uncertainty baked in
Certification Milestones & Dubai Test Flights
Joby Aviation is entering a critical execution phase, and Q1 2025 earnings may provide the clearest signal yet on whether its commercial air taxi vision is within reach. Though still pre-revenue, the company is aiming to begin TIA flight testing within the next 12 months—a final step before FAA certification.
The update investors will be watching most? The planned deployment of a Joby aircraft to Dubai by mid-year, ahead of potential passenger flights as early as late 2025. That milestone, supported by a new vertiport and strong government buy-in, underscores Joby’s strategy of building international momentum even before U.S. approval is finalized.
Back in the U.S., Joby continues working with the Department of Defense, having delivered a second aircraft to Edwards Air Force Base. Its manufacturing facility in Marina, California, is now producing parts at a rate of one aircraft per month, with 95% of composite parts meeting FAA conformity standards.
With $933M in cash and new funding tranches expected from Toyota, Joby has the balance sheet to survive—and possibly lead—the commercial eVTOL race. This print will be more about signals than sales, but the signals could be game-changing.
Joby numbers snapshot
Still pre-revenue, Joby’s consensus metrics remain narrow, with most analysts modeling R&D costs and operational burn as key KPIs.
-
Q1 2025 Revenue Estimate: $0.1 million
-
Q1 2025 EPS Estimate: –$0.14
-
Full-Year Revenue: Street expects $0.8–1.0 million, tied to limited defense delivery
-
Cash Burn Forecast (Q1): ~$80–90 million
Investors are not expecting revenue — they’re expecting realism. If Joby can reaffirm 2025 commercial launch guidance, give clarity on vehicle manufacturing cadence, and keep its cash burn below Street models, bulls will stay engaged. But any timeline drift could pressure a stock still trading largely on future potential.
3 Keys to watch in Joby's earnings
1. Dual-Use Military Applications – Revenue Surprise Potential?
Joby’s Department of Defense engagements, particularly its aircraft delivery to Edwards AFB, are typically overlooked in Wall Street estimates. If management signals expanding military use cases or additional government contracts, this could unlock a whole new valuation narrative.
2. Global Strategy in Focus – U.K. and Asia Expansion Clues
Look for any updates on international commercial launches (e.g., U.K. with Virgin Atlantic). Comments around regulatory pathways abroad could preview where JOBY scales first—and how fast.
3. Cash Burn Trajectory vs. Certification Timelines
Burn rate matters more than revenue for JOBY today. Investors will parse any narrowing of the FAA certification timeline against cash balance changes to gauge whether further capital raises are likely.
Joby share price higher today
Joby shares are pushing higher before dropping 1st quarter earnings after the market closes today.
With a $5.08B market cap and no meaningful revenue yet, Joby is still firmly in pre-commercial mode. But it remains a market favorite thanks to meaningful progress toward FAA Type Certification and strategic partnerships with both the U.S. Department of Defense and Delta Airlines.
In 2024, the company began piloted flights and initiated low-rate production. Investors have responded favorably to its steady execution, and its $924M cash balance provides multi-year flexibility. As we head into Q1, the market is watching for updates on launch cities, regulatory milestones, and continued validation of the business model.
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is set to report Q1 2025 earnings after the close today, Tuesday, May 7, followed by a 5 PM ET conference call. Wall Street expects modest revenue of $0.1 million and an EPS loss of $0.14, according to consensus.
Though early in commercialization, Joby remains one of the most advanced players in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space. In 2024, the company achieved key milestones, including FAA Part 135 certification and successful piloted flight trials in partnership with the U.S. Air Force.
With a backlog of defense revenue and multiple prototype vehicles in production, Joby is transitioning from “R&D-heavy narrative” to a “pre-commercial launch” execution story. Investors are watching for updates on:
- Progress toward FAA Type Certification
- Timing of launch markets (expected first in 2025)
- Updates on manufacturing scale-up and partnerships with Delta and DOD
The balance sheet remains strong, with $924 million in cash as of Q4, giving Joby multiple years of operational runway. But with virtually no revenue and high capex needs, today’s earnings will be scrutinized for timeline realism and cost control.
Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.