Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY): 1st Quarter Earnings Live Coverage

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY): 1st Quarter Earnings

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is set to report Q1 2025 earnings after the close today, Tuesday, May 7, followed by a 5 PM ET conference call. Wall Street expects modest revenue of $0.1 million and an EPS loss of $0.14, according to consensus.

Though early in commercialization, Joby remains one of the most advanced players in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space. In 2024, the company achieved key milestones, including FAA Part 135 certification and successful piloted flight trials in partnership with the U.S. Air Force.

With a backlog of defense revenue and multiple prototype vehicles in production, Joby is transitioning from “R&D-heavy narrative” to a “pre-commercial launch” execution story. Investors are watching for updates on:

Progress toward FAA Type Certification

Timing of launch markets (expected first in 2025)

Updates on manufacturing scale-up and partnerships with Delta and DOD

The balance sheet remains strong, with $924 million in cash as of Q4, giving Joby multiple years of operational runway. But with virtually no revenue and high capex needs, today’s earnings will be scrutinized for timeline realism and cost control.

