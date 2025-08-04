Can Joby Aviation (JOBY) Test $25? Joby Aviation Inc.

Key Points Last trading at $19.85, JOBY is up $2.68, or about 16% on the day

All after the company announced it would acquire Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business for about $125 million.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is taking off – again.

Last trading at $19.85, it’s up $2.68, or about 16% on the day. From here, we’d like to see it initially test $25 a share.

All after the company announced it would acquire Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business for about $125 million. That includes Blade’s US and European passenger operations, lounges, terminals, and the Blade brand.

“This is a strategically important acquisition that will support the successful launch of Joby’s commercial operations in Dubai, our subsequent global rollout, and our continued leadership in the sector,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO, Joby Aviation, as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

That joins a long list of substantial catalysts

Just weeks ago, Joby announced a $250 million investment from Toyota, which is part of a previously announced deal from Toyota to invest $500 million from October 2024.

As noted in a Joby Aviation press release, “The funding marks a significant milestone in strengthening the long-term collaboration between the two companies and supports their shared vision for the future of air mobility.”

In addition, analysts at HC Wainwright have a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $9.

The firm noted that, “2025 is setting up to be a very news-heavy period for the eVTOL industry with multiple catalysts playing out on several fronts ranging from certification milestones to piloted flights. The firm believes this financing should support the company’s expected cash usage of $500M-$540M in 2025 and allow the company to take concrete steps towards setting up manufacturing infrastructure,” as noted by TipRanks.com.

President Trump is Another Key Catalyst

Plus, President Trump directed the Federal Aviation Administration to expedite approval for routine commercial drone operations that retailers such as Amazon have said are crucial to expanding airborne deliveries.

Part of the order will also allow manufacturers to test flying cars and remove regulatory barriers that have kept most grounded. “The administration says the program will allow companies that are already conducting this type of testing, such as Joby’s air taxi service, to partner with state, local and tribal governments,” added USA Today.

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.