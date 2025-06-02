Only Have $100? 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now Thinkstock

In today’s stock market, wealth is no longer a prerequisite for investing, thanks to a decades-long democratization that has opened doors for everyday individuals.

In the 1970s, discount brokers like Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) slashed commissions, making trading accessible beyond elite investors. The 1990s saw deep discounters like E-Trade further reduce costs via online platforms. The 2010s brought fractional share trading, pioneered by firms like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), allowing investors to buy portions of high-priced stocks like Amazon for mere dollars. By 2019, major brokerages followed Robinhood’s lead again by eliminating transaction fees for stock trades, removing the final barrier.

These innovations, coupled with mobile apps and educational resources, empower anyone to build wealth. So, if you have just $100 to invest — and you don’t need the money to pay bills or for emergencies — the following three stocks offer compelling opportunities for growth in today’s dynamic market.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Leading online sports betting and iGaming stock DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is one of the first stocks to consider buying if you only have a C-note to put into the market today. First-quarter revenue surged 20% to $1.4 billion, fueled by a 28% rise in monthly unique payers (MUPs) to 4.3 million and a 10.4% sportsbook hold. Despite revising its full-year guidance to $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion due to customer-friendly sports outcomes in March Madness betting, along with adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $900 million, it still represents 32% year-over-year revenue growth and strong profitability.

DraftKings still has many levers to pull to continue expanding, including moving into new markets, such as mobile sports betting in Missouri that will launch on Dec. 1; boosting live betting, which now exceeds 50% of its total handle; and cross-selling via Jackpocket, the leading mobile lottery app acquired in 2024. Further, a gaming tax surcharge of 20% in high-tax states could help lift margins by $100 million annually.

At around $36 per share with a $31.9 billion market cap, DraftKings’ forward P/E of 25x is attractive, with a Wall Street one-year price target implying 55% upside. There are regulatory risks and competition persists, but DraftKings’ scale, technology, and customer engagement make it a top pick for long-term investors.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is a global leader in ride-sharing and delivery and also makes for a compelling stock to buy with $100. First-quarter revenue grew 14% to $11.5 billion, with mobility up 18% and delivery — essentially Uber Eats — up 22%, fueled by 2.6 billion trips, a 20% constant currency increase year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA surged 35% to $1.9 billion, reflecting Uber’s operational efficiency, with free cash flow at $2.3 billion in the period.

The ride-share giant also has a number of growth levers before it, including autonomous driving partnerships with Google’s Waymo, expanding ride-sharing in markets, and scaling Uber Eats with grocery and retail delivery, which grew 25% in 2024. Uber’s advertising business, targeting $1 billion by 2026, and subscription services like Uber One, which just hit 30 million subscribers, can help boost margins.

At $84/share, UBER’s forward P/E of under 24x is competitive, with a consensus analyst price target of $94, indicating 12% upside. Like DraftKings, Uber Technologies faces regulatory risks and competition from Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), but Uber’s premier position in the industry, diversified revenue streams, and innovation make it a top growth stock.

Carnival (CCL)(CUK)

The world’s largest cruise operator, Carnival (NYSE:CCL)(NYSE:CUK), is the third stock to buy with only $100, driven by record-breaking financials and numerous tailwinds, despite some storm clouds on the horizon.

Carnival hit a record $5.8 billion in the first quarter, a 7.5% increase year-over-year, with net yields rising 25% to 7.3%, also a record. Additionally, operating income nearly doubled to $543 million, exceeding 2019 levels, while adjusted EBITDA soared 38% to $1.2 billion, beating guidance by $165 million. Record bookings for 2025 and 2026 are at historical high prices as well.

The cruise ship owner will have a new Bahamas destination opening in July, Celebration Key, that promises to boost capacity, while Carnival is also adding more ships for its AIDA Cruises brand by 2030. Tariffs pose some headwinds, so it breathed a sigh of relief when they were paused 90 days (although the 10% baseline tariffs remain in place), while the World Travel & Tourism Council says travel to the U.S. will take a hit this year as Europeans react to President Trump’s policies.

At $23 per share, CCL trades at just 15 times earnings, 10 times estimates, and at a fraction of its earnings growth rate, which analysts forecast will expand 20% annually for the next five years. Despite macroeconomic risks, Carnival’s demand resilience and cost efficiencies make it a top pick.

