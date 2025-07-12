Stocks Up 50% to Buy for the Second Half of 2025 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: The stock market in 2025 has faced significant volatility due to macroeconomic pressures like trade policies and high interest rates, yet the S&P 500 has reached new highs, highlighting opportunities in resilient, high-growth sectors.

Two stocks, each up 50% or more in the first half of 2025, stand out as strong buys for the second half, driven by robust fundamentals and clear catalysts for sustained growth.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Climb on the Roller Coaster

The first half of 2025 has been a wild ride for investors, characterized by sharp stock market volatility driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. President Donald Trump’s trade policies, economists’ doubts about inflation remaining low in the face of tariffs, and Federal Reserve intransigence on cutting interest rates have fueled uncertainty, leading to an 9% decline in the S&P 500 from February to March.

Yet, despite these challenges, the index has scaled new all-time highs, reflecting resilience in certain sectors and investor optimism about innovation-driven growth. Corrections like those seen earlier this year often unearth opportunities, particularly in high-growth industries less tethered to broader economic cycles.

As markets fluctuate, savvy investors can capitalize on companies with strong fundamentals and clear catalysts for sustained gains.

Against this backdrop, two stocks have surged 50% or more in the first half of 2025, yet their momentum appears far from exhausted, with compelling drivers positioning them to climb further in the second half and beyond.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is up 53% since the start of the year, but has soared 668% over the past year, driven by its leadership in small-satellite launches and a robust outlook for its next phase of growth.

The company’s Electron rocket, with 68 successful launches since its first and a 100% success rate in 2024, has cemented its position as the second-most utilized U.S. launch provider. However, the primary catalyst for RKLB’s continued ascent is the anticipated debut of its Neutron rocket in the second half of 2025.

With a payload capacity of 13,000 kilograms — 40 times that of Electron — Neutron will compete directly with SpaceX’s Falcon 9, unlocking larger, higher-margin contracts. Rocket Lab has already secured NASA and commercial satellite operator deals for Neutron, signaling strong demand.

Beyond the rocket, Rocket Lab’s $1.07 billion backlog, strategic acquisitions like Mynaric and Geost, and expansion into defense and lunar missions bolster its growth trajectory. Notably, SpaceX’s dominance may wane due to Elon Musk’s public feud with President Trump over the Big Beautiful Bill, which could jeopardize its government contracts.

This political rift opens a window for Rocket Lab to capture a larger share of the $5.6 billion U.S. Space Force initiative and other federal projects, enhancing its revenue potential. Analysts project Rocket Lab’s revenue to nearly triple to $1.2 billion by 2027, with positive cash flow by 2026, making it a compelling buy despite its high valuation.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has driven 58% higher in 2025, capitalizing on a seismic shift in personal mobility. The company’s ride-hailing platform, which facilitated 11.3 billion trips globally in 2024 (up 19% year-over-year), continues to thrive as younger generations shun car ownership and driver’s licenses.

Only 43% of eligible U.S. 17-year-olds hold licenses today, compared to 62% 30 years ago. This shift is driven by high costs and convenient alternatives like Uber. This trend fuels Uber’s growth, with analysts forecasting sustained double-digit revenue increases through 2025 and beyond.

Uber’s expansion into autonomous driving, through partnerships to integrate self-driving vehicles, promises to lower operational costs and boost margins. Additionally, its delivery segment, Uber Eats, is gaining traction in high-growth markets, diversifying revenue streams. Regulatory tailwinds, such as relaxed urban mobility policies, and Uber’s global scalability further enhance its outlook.

Unlike many tech giants, Uber’s business model is less exposed to trade tensions, positioning it to outperform in a volatile market.

Key Takeaway

Both Rocket Lab and Uber are capitalizing on transformative trends — space exploration and mobility disruption — backed by tangible catalysts like Neutron’s launch and Uber’s autonomous driving push.

While risks like Rocket Lab’s high valuation and Uber’s regulatory hurdles remain, their strong fundamentals and market opportunities make them prime candidates for continued gains in the second half of 2025 and beyond.

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now (sponsor) Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now