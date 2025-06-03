S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Broader Markets Stall on Trade Deal Worries MicroStockHub / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Stocks are mixed out of the gate as traders and investors await trade deal progress.

Meta Platforms is an early mover in the race for nuclear power consumption for AI-powered data centers.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Uncertainty continues to grip the markets as ongoing trade-related setbacks persist. After managing only a slight gain on Monday, equities are showing little clear direction today, with investors largely holding their breath for further developments on trade agreements. Reflecting this cautious sentiment, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has trimmed its growth projections for the U.S. economy, forecasting 1.6% for 2025 and 1.5% for 2026. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 0.03%.

In a notable development, Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) has finalized a two-decade power-purchase agreement with Constellation Energy (NYSE: CEG), securing electricity from the utility’s Illinois plant. This first-mover deal represents the first direct partnership between a major tech company and the nuclear power industry. Across the sector, large technology firms are actively seeking dependable access to the U.S. electricity grid, a necessity intensified by the rapidly escalating energy demands of their AI-powered data centers. Constellation Energy shares are surging 6% today, while Meta stock remains flat.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 54.45 (-0.13%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 72.65 (+0.38%)

S&P 500: Up 4.61 (+0.08%)

Market Movers

Automaker Ford (NYSE: F) saw a robust 16.3% increase in sales last month compared to figures from a year ago. This impressive performance was largely driven by an employee pricing program that Ford implemented to counter the effects of tariffs and higher vehicle sticker prices.

Meanwhile, discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is enjoying a 13.5% jump today after reporting better-than-anticipated first-quarter financial results, including strong sales figures. The company also uplifted its full-year outlook, a move that’s clearly being well-received by the markets.

Lastly, Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) is up 14% in today’s trading session following its announcement of the acquisition of a European digital health platform.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: am I ahead, or behind on my goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With Zoe Financial’s free matching tool, you can connect with trusted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!