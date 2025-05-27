S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Upbeat on EU Tariff Surprise and Resilient Economy Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The broader markets are rallying on an EU import tariff delay and better-than-expected economic data.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Market sentiment has turned decidedly upbeat, with all three major stock market averages seeing gains from the open. President Trump agreed to delay proposed EU tariffs until July 9, which led to a 300-point jump for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Also buoying stocks is the latest round of economic data. Consumer Confidence for May came in at a stronger than expected reading of 98, up 12.3 points month-over-month. Economists were calling for a reading of 86 in the face of tariffs.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is gaining 1.45% on the day.

Technology stocks powering the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 up by over 1% each. Despite the pending 50% EU import tariff and July being right around the corner, markets are satisfied with the interim relief, viewing the Trump administration’s agreement with the EU as a potential precursor to further positive trade developments.

Wall Street firm Piper Sandler has reiterated its “overweight” rating on Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) ahead of the AI darling’s crucial quarterly results tomorrow. The firm suggests investors hold fast, believing the most challenging period is now behind the company.

Other “Magnificent Seven” members are also enjoying gains, with Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) both up 1%. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stands out with a 3.5% rally after Wedbush analysts elevated the EV manufacturer to an AI “pure play” and boosted its price target to $500 per share.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 488.43 (+1.1%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 376.43 (+2.0%)

S&P 500: Up 90.11 (+1.5%)

Market Movers

UBS has upgraded LifeStance Health (Nasdaq: LFST) to a “buy” from “neutral” on a positive long-term forecast, sending the stock up 4%.

Data analytics software specialist Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is also up 2% today, riding the broader tariff-driven rally.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) will soon begin charging customers $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second, abandoning its signature “bags fly free” policy. This strategic move is being rewarded by investors, with LUV stock gaining 3%.

