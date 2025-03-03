Live Nasdaq Coverage: Why Palantir (PLTR) and Tesla (TSLA) Are Up Today 2014 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Now that a down February is in the rearview mirror, the markets breathed a sigh of relief but it didn’t last. After coming out of the gate higher, stocks have since reversed course, with all three of the major stock market indices trading in the red, dragged lower by a 5% slide in Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock.

There are also some standout gainers. Among them is Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) rising nearly 3% this morning and recapturing the $300 per share level. Wall Street is helping the stock, with Morgan Stanley analysts calling it a “top pick” among auto stocks with a $430 price target attached, reflecting 43% upside potential. Elon Musk’s net worth now hovers at a reported $351 billion.

Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) is rising over 5% today to nearly $90 per share. Once again, analysts have set the bullish tone, suggesting that Palantir is poised to benefit from government contract momentum despite recent headlines of defense department budget cuts.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) is extending positive momentum on news of its upcoming standalone AI app to go head-to-head with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini in 2025.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 11.43 (-0.03)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 120.47 (-0.62%)

S&P 500: Down 19.33 (-0.32%)

Other Market Movers

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is another bright spot, rising 4.5% on the Bitcoin rally, owing to the company’s heavy BTC holdings on its balance sheet. The Bitcoin price has been rallying on news of a new crypto reserve being introduced by the Trump administration which will hold BTC, among other digital assets. At $269, MSTR stock is still a far cry from its 52-week high of $543 per share.

T-Mobile (Nasdaq; TMUS) is gaining 1.4% on the day on reports of a partnership with AI phenomenon Perplexity.

Nvidia is down 5% on the day and is preventing the Nasdaq Composite from further gains. Nvidia is off to a rocky start in 2025, falling 12.5% year-to-date.

Constellation Energy (Nasdaq: CEG) is falling 4.6%. The Wall Street Journal reported that “AI fever” in the power sector is shifting from nuclear, which Constellation is active, to natural gas. Constellation operates the biggest fleet of nuclear power plants in the U.S.