Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Target New Highs on Economic Hopes

Key Points Stocks are rising on a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report for June.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is eyeing a fresh all-time high.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are celebrating a stronger-than-expected jobs report for June, sending all three of the major stock market indices higher. The economy added 147,000 payrolls last month, far outpacing economist forecasts calling for a slowdown in hiring. Meanwhile, past data was revised upward, while the unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% to 4.1%, once again outshining most expectations.

The Nasdaq Composite is on pace for yet another record high, as is the broader S&P 500 market index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.28%. Most sectors of the economy are seeing green today, led by telecom, consumer discretionary and technology. Big Tech is driving much of the gains in the Nasdaq Composite today, including a 2% rise in Meta Technologies (Nasdaq: META) amid an analyst upgrade at Needham, which has assigned a “hold” rating on the stock, up from “underperform.” Elon Musk weighed in on X, asking in delight, “They had a “sell” rating on Zuck?”

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 149.16 (+0.34%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 125.10 (+0.61%)

S&P 500: Up 29.48 (+0.48%)

Market Movers

Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG), which is behind a cloud-based security platform, is advancing 9.1% today after being chosen as the latest addition to the S&P 500, replacing the outgoing Juniper Networks, which is being acquired by Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE). With the index inclusion, DDOG will gain exposure to more institutional and retail portfolios including through ETFs.

Synopsys (Nasdaq: SNPS) is gaining 4.4% after the U.S. withdrew U.S. “chip design software curbs on China,” per reports.

Tripadvisor (Nasdaq: TRIP) is soaring 11.5% today on the heels of an investment by activist investor Starboard, which after taking a 9% position in the stock called the shares undervalued.

