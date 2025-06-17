Live Nasdaq Composite: Market Hopes Backfire as Mideast Tensions Escalate inray27 / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Market sentiment has turned fearful now that tensions between Israel and Iran have worsened. Technology stocks are under pressure, sending the Nasdaq Composite lower.

Nvidia stock received a ringing endorsement from a Wall Street analyst firm.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The market’s hope for a de-escalation of the Middle East tensions has backfired after conditions took a turn for the worse, sending stocks lower. President Trump issued a warning to evacuate Tehran amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. All three of the major stock market indices are under pressure this morning, including a 0.45% drop in the Nasdaq Composite.

Most sectors of the economy are under pressure, with the exception of energy, which is posting a gain of 0.40% as a group. Small-cap stocks are higher, as reflected by a 1.1% gain in the Russell 2000 index. Volatility is rising, sending the VIX index up about 4%.

The two-day FOMC meeting kicks off today to discuss the fate of interest rates. Economists are largely predicting that the Fed will leave rates unchanged despite President Trump’s push for a rate cut. The markets will also be listening for any forward guidance on the economy as well as any headwinds that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might identify.

All of the Magnificent Seven stocks are down. Wall Street firm Barclays has turned increasingly bullish on AI leader Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), raising its price target on the stock by $30 to $200 per share with an “overweight” rating.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 138.33 (-0.33%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 89.01 (-0.45%)

S&P 500: Down 22.24 (-0.39%)

Market Movers

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is soaring 10% today on an upbeat forecast fueled by robust data center demand.

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE: MTD), which is in the business of precision instruments, is falling 1.9%.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL), a dividend-paying U.S. landowner in the Permian Basin, is tacking on 2.1% today.

Most People Don’t Realize How Good Things Are Are Right Now With inflation and uncertainty running high, millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now