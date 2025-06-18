Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hold Steady on Fed Day as Mideast Tensions Boil 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are little changed ahead of the Fed’s imminent decision on the direction of interest rates.

Mideast tensions continue to boil over, but the broader U.S. market is not too far from all-time highs.

The markets continue to put on a brave face even as Middle East tensions escalate and the net widens to potentially involve the U.S. Stocks are holding their own ahead of the Fed’s decision on interest rates. The major stock market averages, including the Nasdaq Composite, are showing little direction amid an uncertain backdrop. While President Trump is strategizing his next move, the price of oil has soared to multi-month highs to hover above $73 per barrel. Most sectors of the economy are trading higher this morning.

Despite the market volatility and geopolitical headwinds, the broader market (S&P 500 index) is within a stone’s throw – 2.6% – of fresh all-time high levels. The Fed’s decision on interest rates is imminent, and the markets appear to have priced in the likelihood that rates will remain unchanged. A decision is expected by mid-afternoon.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 54.67 (+0.13%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 8.08 (+0.04%)

S&P 500: Up 4.68 (+0.08%)

Market Movers

JPMorgan is bullish on fintech stocks, which incidentally serve as competition to traditional financial institutions. The analyst firm has added Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO), nCino (Nasdaq: NCNO) and Alkami (Nasdaq: ALKT) to its list of stock that are poised to benefit from the digital banking era, calling the sector an “attractive investment arena.” All three of these stocks are rising higher today.

Solar Stocks like Enphase Energy (Nasdaq: ENPH) and First Solar (Nasdaq: FSLR) are under pressure due to a push in Washington, D.C. to remove a renewable energy tax credit in the new tax bill.

