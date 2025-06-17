S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Retreat as US Hunts 'Real End' to Mideast Conflict Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points The markets came out of the gate lower but are quickly narrowing their losses.

The Fed kicks off its two-day meeting today as the fate of interest rates hangs in the balance.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The market’s optimism for an easing of Middle East tensions faded overnight, sending stocks lower early on as conditions for a deal took a turn for the worse. After issuing a warning to flee Tehran, President Trump said he is seeking a “real end” to the conflict between Israel and Iran. This morning, each of the major stock market averages came out of the gate lower but are quickly narrowing their losses, including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which is down 0.20%.

Small-cap stocks are defying the broader downtrend, as reflected by a 1.1% jump in the Russell 2000 index. Meanwhile, volatility is on the rise, pushing the VIX index up approximately 4%.

Today marks the kickoff of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) two-day meeting, where the fate of interest rates will be decided. Economists largely anticipate the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady, even as President Trump continues his push for a rate cut. Market participants are awaiting any signals from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on the future direction of the economy, as well as any potential headwinds he might see.

All of the Magnificent Seven stocks came out of the gate under pressure. On the brighter side for chip-stock bulls, Wall Street firm Barclays has adopted an increasingly bullish stance on AI leader Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), raising its price target on the stock by $30 to $200 per share and reaffirming an “overweight” rating.

The major indices are off their worst levels of the session but remain lower:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 79.41 (-0.19%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 63.13 (-0.32%)

S&P 500: Down 14.22 (-0.22%)

Market Movers

In company news, Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is surging 10% today, propelled by an upbeat forecast driven by robust data center demand.

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE: MTD), a firm specializing in precision instruments, is seeing its shares fall by 1.9%.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL), a dividend-paying U.S. landowner with significant holdings in the Permian Basin, is tacking on a 2.1% gain today.

Most People Don’t Realize How Good Things Are Are Right Now With inflation and uncertainty running high, millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now