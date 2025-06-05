S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Remain Jumpy Despite China Trade Deal Optimism Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points The markets erased earlier gains, sending all three of the major stock market averages lower. SPY is lower by 0.17%.

The S&P 500 is expected to reveal changes to its member lineup at the end of the week, and AppLovin and Carvana are in contention, according to Wall Street analysts.

The markets remain unpredictable, and today is no exception. After starting out of the gate higher on trade talk hopes, stocks have since erased those gains. According to Chinese state media, talks have resumed between the White House and Beijing. In a final push, officials from both nations are attempting to rescue stalled trade negotiations. This appeared to have reignited the “risk-on” sentiment, but the markets have since taken a nosedive. Economic sectors are showing mixed signals today, lacking a decisive direction. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is now down 0.20% on the day.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) has been in the spotlight recently, particularly after unveiling a $10 billion investment in AI-powered data centers in North Carolina. The stock has climbed 1.7% today. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 index is under scrutiny as it prepares to announce changes to its constituent companies on Friday. Bank of America has weighed in, suggesting that AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might gain entry into the index.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 113.82 (-0.27%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 45.89 (-0.24%)

S&P 500: Down 15.37 (-0.25%)

Market Movers

In a strong vote of confidence for Big Tech, analyst firm Daiwa has reaffirmed its “outperform” rating on Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock, increasing its price target to $165 per share, indicating a potential upside of 17%. Separately, Bank of America analysts reiterated NVDA stock as a top selection with a $180 price objective, stating it’s ideally positioned to ride the “AI tide.”

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is down nearly 5% today after Elon Musk commented on the U.S. tax bill.

Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) is set to release its quarterly earnings after the market closes today. The stock is trading marginally lower this morning.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), a Dow component, has fallen 1.4% following its announcement of significant layoffs, totaling 7,000 jobs, as part of a broader corporate reorganization

