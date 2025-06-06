S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Recapture Momentum on Strong Jobs Data inray27 / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Today’s stronger than expected jobs report has sent the broader stock market back above the psychologically important 6,000 level.

Tech stocks are out front in today’s market rally.

The S&P 500 index is trading back above the psychologically 6,000 level, buoyed by a better-than-expected jobs report. The U.S. economy added a robust 139,000 payrolls last month, surpassing economist forecasts of 125,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, precisely as anticipated. Wall Street enthusiastically embraced the May jobs report, providing a welcome distraction from ongoing trade uncertainties and igniting a market rally. All sectors of the economy are seeing green, sending the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up by 1.1%.

While Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is enjoying today’s rally with a 4.8% gain, the stock has shed 20% of its value over the past five trading sessions, largely due to Elon Musk’s continued political commentary. Meanwhile, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) WWDC 2025 is right around the corner, with all eyes on AI-related announcements.

Here’s a look at the performance as of mid-morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 511.31 (+1.2%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 241.17 (+1.2%)

S&P 500: Up 64.67 (+1.1%)

Market Movers

Not all tech stocks are participating in today’s climb. Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) is down 2.5% following its recent quarterly earnings report. Despite the dip, analyst firm Erste Group remains bullish, upgrading AVGO shares to “buy” from “hold.”

JPMorgan has upgraded discount retailer Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) to an “overweight” rating from “neutral,” while simultaneously boosting its price target by a remarkable 44% to $111 per share.

Monness Crespi analysts are turning more bullish on MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB), raising their rating to “buy” from “neutral” with a $295 price target after the company reported stronger-than-anticipated earnings.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced it is expanding its drone delivery service to a trio of more states.

Lululemon (NYSE: LULU) is plummeting by 19% today on the heels of its earnings report.

Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) is falling 18.9% after reporting its quarterly results.

Circle Internet (NYSE: CRCL) is gaining 23.1% on its stock market debut.