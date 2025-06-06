Investing

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Recapture Momentum on Strong Jobs Data

Key Points

  • Today’s stronger than expected jobs report has sent the broader stock market back above the psychologically important 6,000 level.

  • Tech stocks are out front in today’s market rally.

Undercover AI Stock

Wells Fargo is showing strong conviction in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). The Wall Street analyst firm touted Shopify’s tech innovations within an e-commerce playing field that is increasingly embracing AI capabilities. Wells Fargo raised its price target on SHOP stock by 16.8% to $125 per share, signaling significant upside potential for the e-commerce giant. Currently, Shopify stock is soaring 5.4% today.

sho

The broader market is also seeing gains, with the SPY ETF up 0.91%.

Market Winners

The following stocks are in the winner column today:

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is gaining 1.4%.

Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) is up 3.5%.

Airbnb (Nasdaq: ABNB) is adding 4.2% in today’s session.

Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) is up a solid 3.2%.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The S&P 500 index is trading back above the psychologically 6,000 level, buoyed by a better-than-expected jobs report. The U.S. economy added a robust 139,000 payrolls last month, surpassing economist forecasts of 125,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, precisely as anticipated. Wall Street enthusiastically embraced the May jobs report, providing a welcome distraction from ongoing trade uncertainties and igniting a market rally. All sectors of the economy are seeing green, sending the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up by 1.1%.

While Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is enjoying today’s rally with a 4.8% gain, the stock has shed 20% of its value over the past five trading sessions, largely due to Elon Musk’s continued political commentary. Meanwhile, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) WWDC 2025 is right around the corner, with all eyes on AI-related announcements.

Here’s a look at the performance as of mid-morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 511.31 (+1.2%)
Nasdaq Composite: Up 241.17 (+1.2%)
S&P 500: Up 64.67 (+1.1%)

Market Movers

Not all tech stocks are participating in today’s climb. Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) is down 2.5% following its recent quarterly earnings report. Despite the dip, analyst firm Erste Group remains bullish, upgrading AVGO shares to “buy” from “hold.”

JPMorgan has upgraded discount retailer Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) to an “overweight” rating from “neutral,” while simultaneously boosting its price target by a remarkable 44% to $111 per share.

Monness Crespi analysts are turning more bullish on MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB), raising their rating to “buy” from “neutral” with a $295 price target after the company reported stronger-than-anticipated earnings. 

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced it is expanding its drone delivery service to a trio of more states.

Lululemon (NYSE: LULU) is plummeting by 19% today on the heels of its earnings report.

Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) is falling 18.9% after reporting its quarterly results.

Circle Internet (NYSE: CRCL) is gaining 23.1% on its stock market debut.

 
