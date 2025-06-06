S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Recapture Momentum on Strong Jobs Data

Key Points
-
Today’s stronger than expected jobs report has sent the broader stock market back above the psychologically important 6,000 level.
-
Tech stocks are out front in today’s market rally.
-
Live Updates
Undercover AI Stock
Wells Fargo is showing strong conviction in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). The Wall Street analyst firm touted Shopify’s tech innovations within an e-commerce playing field that is increasingly embracing AI capabilities. Wells Fargo raised its price target on SHOP stock by 16.8% to $125 per share, signaling significant upside potential for the e-commerce giant. Currently, Shopify stock is soaring 5.4% today.
The broader market is also seeing gains, with the SPY ETF up 0.91%.
Market Winners
The following stocks are in the winner column today:
Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is gaining 1.4%.
Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) is up 3.5%.
Airbnb (Nasdaq: ABNB) is adding 4.2% in today’s session.
Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI) is up a solid 3.2%.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The S&P 500 index is trading back above the psychologically 6,000 level, buoyed by a better-than-expected jobs report. The U.S. economy added a robust 139,000 payrolls last month, surpassing economist forecasts of 125,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, precisely as anticipated. Wall Street enthusiastically embraced the May jobs report, providing a welcome distraction from ongoing trade uncertainties and igniting a market rally. All sectors of the economy are seeing green, sending the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up by 1.1%.
While Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is enjoying today’s rally with a 4.8% gain, the stock has shed 20% of its value over the past five trading sessions, largely due to Elon Musk’s continued political commentary. Meanwhile, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) WWDC 2025 is right around the corner, with all eyes on AI-related announcements.
Here’s a look at the performance as of mid-morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 511.31 (+1.2%)
Nasdaq Composite: Up 241.17 (+1.2%)
S&P 500: Up 64.67 (+1.1%)
Market Movers
Not all tech stocks are participating in today’s climb. Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) is down 2.5% following its recent quarterly earnings report. Despite the dip, analyst firm Erste Group remains bullish, upgrading AVGO shares to “buy” from “hold.”
JPMorgan has upgraded discount retailer Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) to an “overweight” rating from “neutral,” while simultaneously boosting its price target by a remarkable 44% to $111 per share.
Monness Crespi analysts are turning more bullish on MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB), raising their rating to “buy” from “neutral” with a $295 price target after the company reported stronger-than-anticipated earnings.
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced it is expanding its drone delivery service to a trio of more states.
Lululemon (NYSE: LULU) is plummeting by 19% today on the heels of its earnings report.
Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) is falling 18.9% after reporting its quarterly results.
Circle Internet (NYSE: CRCL) is gaining 23.1% on its stock market debut.
