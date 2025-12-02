S&P 500
6,852.50
+0.50%
Dow Jones
47,579.60
+0.57%
Nasdaq 100
25,614.20
+0.98%
Russell 2000
2,482.32
+0.30%
FTSE 100
9,719.80
+0.30%
Nikkei 225
49,624.00
+0.30%
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Investing

Michael Burry Has a New Short Target: “Ridiculously Overvalued” Tesla

Quick Read

  • Tesla (TSLA) trades at over 287 times trailing earnings with a market cap exceeding $1.4T.
  • Michael Burry opened a new short position on Tesla and calls the stock “ridiculously overvalued.”
  • Tesla dilutes shareholders by 3.6% annually through stock-based compensation with zero buybacks to offset.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Michael Burry Has a New Short Target: “Ridiculously Overvalued” Tesla

© AdrianHancu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Michael Burry, the billionaire investor immortalized in The Big Short for predicting the 2008 housing crash, has stirred the markets again. Just months ago, he made headlines by betting against the AI frenzy, snapping up put options on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). Those moves signaled his skepticism toward the tech sector’s explosive growth, driven by hype over artificial intelligence. 

Now, Burry has turned his gaze to another high-flyer: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a recent Substack post, he labeled the electric vehicle giant “ridiculously overvalued,” unveiling a fresh short position. This isn’t Burry’s first dance with Tesla — he held a $530 million bearish bet in 2021 — but it underscores his view that the stock’s surge defies fundamentals amid intensifying competition and questionable leadership decisions.

Decoding Burry’s Tesla Critique

Burry’s takedown of Tesla hinges on a core issue: its sky-high valuation. With shares trading around $430 and a market cap exceeding $1.4 trillion, Tesla commands a price-to-earnings multiple of over 287 times trailing earnings — dwarfing traditional automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) or General Motors (NYSE:GM), which hover below 15. 

Burry argues this premium stems from relentless optimism among investors, who keep pivoting narratives to justify the price. “Tesla’s market capitalization is ridiculously overvalued today and has been for a good long time,” he wrote bluntly. He points to the “Elon cult” — die-hard fans who championed electric cars until rivals like BYD and legacy players ramped up, then shifted to autonomous driving dreams, and now hype humanoid robots like Optimus. But Burry warns competition will inevitably erode these edges, as it has Tesla’s 41% U.S. EV market share.

The Musk Factor Risk

No Burry critique lands without a jab at leadership, and Elon Musk draws sharp fire here. Burry slams Musk’s newly approved $1 trillion compensation package as a massive dilution threat, exacerbating Tesla’s already aggressive stock-based pay. He calculates the company hands out about 3.6% of shares annually to employees, with zero buybacks to counter the erosion. 

This practice, Burry contends, inflates the share count without proportional value creation, punishing long-term holders. Musk’s package, tied to ambitious performance milestones, could flood the market with billions more shares if met — further pressuring the stock. Burry’s disdain echoes his broader beef with tech CEOs who prioritize spectacle over shareholder returns, likening Tesla’s trajectory to a bubble waiting to pop.

This short revives Burry’s 2021 Tesla wager, which he cashed out quickly as “just a trade.” Today, it fits his pattern of targeting frothy tech names. After shorting Nvidia and Palantir on AI overhyping and dilution parallels, Burry deregistered his Scion Asset Management hedge fund last month to go independent via Substack. There, he dissects overvaluations unfiltered, framing Tesla as exhibit A in a market detached from reality. At nearly 200 times forward profits, the stock leaves little margin for error if growth falters.

Key Takeaway

Burry’s Tesla short pits him squarely against bullish titans like Cathie Wood of ARK Invest, who forecasts $2,000 shares by 2027 on robotaxi and AI dominance, or Ron Baron, who touts Tesla’s moat in energy and autonomy. 

Wood’s optimism hinges on exponential tech adoption, while Burry bets on mean reversion through competition and economics. History favors Burry, but Tesla’s cult-like following and Musk’s execution track record (SpaceX, xAI, The Boring Company) give bulls ammunition. Still, at these multiples, a correction feels probable if EV demand softens further or robots underdeliver.

For investors, don’t pick sides blindly. Diversify beyond Tesla, eye put options for downside protection, or trim exposure if shares hit resistance near $450. In volatile times, Burry’s caution provides an important reminder: Valuations matter more than visions.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Michael Burry Attacks Tesla Valuation
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 2, 2025

Michael Burry Attacks Tesla Valuation

Famed investor Michael Burry believes Tesla is ridiculously overvalued. He also criticized CEO Elon Musk's $1 trillion compensation package.
‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Is Betting Big Against the AI Revolution
Rich Duprey | Nov 5, 2025

‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Is Betting Big Against the AI Revolution

Michael Burry is the billionaire investor famous for predicting the 2008 housing crash immortalized in the book and movie titled,…
Cathie Wood Owns $505 Million of PLTR, But Says This One Stock Will Be the Biggest AI Company
Rich Duprey | Jun 19, 2025

Cathie Wood Owns $505 Million of PLTR, But Says This One Stock Will Be the Biggest AI Company

Cathie Wood’s AI Vision: Why Her Top Stock Outshines Palantir Cathie Wood is the visionary founder of Ark Invest who…
Tesla’s AI Revolution: What Musk’s New Pay Deal Means for Investors
Rich Duprey | Aug 4, 2025

Tesla’s AI Revolution: What Musk’s New Pay Deal Means for Investors

A New Chapter in Musk’s Compensation Saga For years, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has grappled with structuring a compensation package for CEO…
Prediction: Tesla Can Become a $20 Trillion Stock
Rich Duprey | Jul 26, 2025

Prediction: Tesla Can Become a $20 Trillion Stock

At the risk of sounding like investing guru Cathie Wood, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a clear path to be a $20…
Billionaire Sold Tesla And Buying This Stock That Could Soar 60% According to a Wall Street Expert
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Jan 22, 2025

Billionaire Sold Tesla And Buying This Stock That Could Soar 60% According to a Wall Street Expert

A lot of eyes are on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) after Trump’s inauguration. In his inauguration speech, one thing that was…
No, Nvidia is Not Enron –The Real Nightmare is Cisco’s Ghost
Rich Duprey | Nov 28, 2025

No, Nvidia is Not Enron –The Real Nightmare is Cisco’s Ghost

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently found itself in the unusual position of distributing a defensive seven-page rebuttal to Wall Street analysts, directly…
Jim Cramer establishes that he loves the Tesla stock for these 3 reasons
Rich Duprey | Jun 29, 2025

Jim Cramer establishes that he loves the Tesla stock for these 3 reasons

Jim Cramer’s Bullish Case for Tesla Stock In a June 11 interview on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer,…
Buy or Sell TSLA Below $500? Here’s What You Should Do Before Q3 Earnings
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Oct 10, 2025

Buy or Sell TSLA Below $500? Here’s What You Should Do Before Q3 Earnings

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been reinvigorated in the past month after the stock bottomed out this spring and has managed to…

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 9,299,530
+$15.98
+8.57%
$202.44
Intel
INTC Vol: 62,899,401
+$2.99
+7.46%
$43.00
Teradyne
TER Vol: 1,102,903
+$9.86
+5.49%
$189.49
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 996,441
+$9.19
+4.61%
$208.68
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 1,316,334
+$3.91
+4.12%
$98.62

Top Losing Stocks

Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 889,308
-$2.50
4.03%
$59.46
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 2,717,555
-$5.71
3.49%
$157.83
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,575,797
-$2.68
3.47%
$74.56
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 1,015,853
-$9.27
3.43%
$260.83
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,095,456
-$2.96
3.22%
$88.88