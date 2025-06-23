S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Turn Higher in Face of Heightened Mideast Tensions Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are trading higher in the mid-morning session despite the heightened Mideast tensions after the U.S. completed strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Tesla stock is a gainer while Hims & Hers stock is getting shellacked.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets have turned decidedly higher in mid-morning trading, with all three of the major stock market averages seeing green. The U.S. has targeted Iranian nuclear sites, while the Middle Eastern nation threatens to retaliate against key energy assets or close the Strait of Hormuz. In response to this escalating situation, the price of Brent crude oil has surged to nearly $80 per barrel, a level not witnessed in months. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is strengthening against other major currencies. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is gaining 0.63%.

Big Tech stocks are now mixed. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is having a good day, tacking on 4.7% amid the test launch of its robo-taxis in Texas. Adding to the commodity spotlight, Bank of America projects that gold prices could climb as high as $4,000 per ounce in the coming year, citing the ongoing debt crisis and persistent geopolitical uncertainty. On the IPO front, cement maker Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ), the U.S. arm of Swiss parent Holcim, began trading on the NYSE today, seeing its market capitalization swell to $28.3 billion in early morning activity.

Market Movers

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has reportedly terminated its collaboration with Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS). In a blow to the telehealth company, direct access to the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy will no longer be available through the Hims & Hers Health platform, per Reuters. This news has sent HIMS stock plummeting by 27.4%.

On a brighter note, DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) is advancing 3.5% after Wall Street firm Raymond James upgraded the stock to a “strong buy” and attached a bullish $260 price target.

