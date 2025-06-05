Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Seeing Green on Positive China-US Signs Vintage Tone / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets are higher out of the gate as the White House and Beijing reportedly resume discussions after a trade agreement previously stalled.

Amazon is higher while Tesla stock is sharply lower on the day.

The markets remain fickle, but today there is reason to be optimistic. Discussions have reemerged between the White House and Beijing, according to Chinese media reports. This has revived the ‘risk-on’ trade and sent major stock market indices higher across the board. In a last-ditch effort, officials from both sides are trying to salvage trade talks that had previously stalled. Sectors of the economy are mixed today, with no clear conviction in either direction.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) has been capturing attention lately, most recently for announcing a $10 billion bet on AI-powered data centers in North Carolina. The stock is up 1.7% today. Additionally, the markets are keeping an eye on the broader S&P 500 index, which will announce changes to its member lineup on Friday. Bank of America has offered its two cents, suggesting that AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) could muscle their way into the index.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 60.49 (+0.14%)

Nasdaq Composite: 72.99 (+0.38%)

S&P 500: Up 16.85 (+0.28%)

Market Movers

In a bullish move for Big Tech, analyst firm Daiwa has reiterated its “outperform” rating on Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock, lifting the price target to $165 per share, reflecting upside potential of 17%. Separately, Bank of America analysts reemphasized NVDA stock as one of their top picks with a $180 price objective, saying it’s in the best spot to capture the benefits of the “AI tide.”

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is losing close to 5% today after Elon Musk turned his attention to the U.S. tax bill.

Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) will release its quarterly results after the closing bell today. The stock is trading slightly lower this morning.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), a Dow component, is down 1.4% after revealing massive layoffs to the tune of 7,000 jobs amid a wider corporate restructuring.

