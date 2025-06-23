Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hold Steady, Oil Price Soars Amid Mideast Escalation 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are trading resiliently after the U.S. completed successful strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Meanwhile, the oil price has risen to multi-month highs.

Tesla’s beta rollout of robo-taxis in Texas is today. The stock is higher.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are in wait and see mode. The U.S. destroyed Iranian nuclear sites, raising the likelihood that the Middle Eastern nation is set to target key energy assets or move to close the Strait of Hormuz. The price of Brent oil soared to almost $80 per barrel, a level it hasn’t seen in months amid the escalating Middle East conflict. The U.S. dollar is increasing against other currencies on Monday.

Big Tech stocks are mostly lower with the exception of Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), which is gaining 4.7% amid the beta rollout of robo-taxis in Texas. Meanwhile, Bank of America predicts that the price of gold could soar as high as $4,000 per ounce in the coming year, owing to the debt crisis and geopolitical uncertainty.

Another IPO is making its stock market debut today. Cement maker Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ), the U.S. division of Swiss parent Holcim, began trading on the NYSE. The stock’s market capitalization rose to $28.3 billion in early morning trading. Separately, home sales data is due out later this morning.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 24.97 (+0.06%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 4.03 (+0.01%)

S&P 500: Up 11.31 (+0.21%)

Market Movers

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has reportedly shuttered collaboration with Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS). As a result, direct access to the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy will no longer be available through Hims & Hers Health, per Reuters. HIMS stock is plummeting by 27.4%.

DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) is gaining 3.5% after Wall Street firm Raymond James upgraded the stock to a “strong buy” with a bullish $260 price target attached.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)