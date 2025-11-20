Live Nasdaq Composite: Stocks Take Bullish Cue From Nvidia

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Stock market gains have been unleashed. Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) has carried the broader markets forward as investors had hoped. All three of the major stock market averages are off to the races on the heels of Nvidia’s blockbuster Q3 earnings report. CEO Jensen Huang dispelled any rumors of an AI bubble, revealing that demand for the company’s coveted chip processors are through the roof. In one fell swoop, technology single-handily became the tide that lifts all boats once again.

Nvidia stock price target revisions are pouring in from Wall Street on the heels of the company’s massive Q3 print. These include Evercore with a “buy” rating and $352 price target; Baird also with a “buy” and a $275 forecast; Barclays and Bernstein, both with “buy” ratings and $275 price targets attached. Citi with a $270 price target, BNP with a $260 price target and JPMorgan targeting $250 per share from $215.

On the economic front, existing homes sales inched higher last month, rising 1.7% compared with the year-ago period while housing inventories dipped lower compared with September levels.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 46,737.66 Up 601.34 (+1.3%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,095.88 Up 529.67 (+2.3%)

S&P 500: 6,756.54 Up 115.4 (+1.7%)

Market Movers

Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) is contributing to the bullish market sentiment, rising 4.6% today after announcing an AI partnership involving the U.S. army.

Retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stock is soaring by 6.1% today after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.