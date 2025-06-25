Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Eye Fresh Highs Amid Cooling Mideast Tensions AndreyKrav / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are eyeing fresh all-time highs now that a ceasefire appears to be more stable in the Middle East.

Tech stocks have powered the Nasdaq 100 to record levels.

Now that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel appears to be more stable, the markets are breathing a sigh of relief – at least for now. Stocks are mixed but leaning toward optimism, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 advancing slightly while the Dow Jones Industrial Average trails behind.

The broader markets are inching ever closer to clinching fresh all-time highs, with the S&P 500 now approaching a new record. Yesterday, the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index set a new record, with data analytics software stock Palantir Technologies’ (Nasdaq: PLTR) 90% year-to-date advance serving as a tailwind.

With record highs within sight, Wall Street bulls are circling. Analyst firm BMO is the latest Wall Street firm to increase its year-end S&P 500 target. BMO’s Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski raised the firm’s S&P 500 2025 forecast to 6,700, up from 6,100 previously.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 50.23 (-0.12%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 119.15 (+0.60%)

S&P 500: Up 11.02 (+0.18%)

Wall Street Moves

Bernstein is bullish on digital asset exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN), calling this crypto play “misunderstood” and implying there is room for 50% gains in the share price.

Loop Capital analysts raised their price target on Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) by $75 to $250 while maintaining a “buy” rating on the leading AI stock. This move makes Loop Capital the most bullish Wall Street firm on Nvidia stock in terms of the price target.

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is also getting some bullish attention. Wells Fargo increased its price target on MSFT shares by $20 to $585 with an “overweight” rating still attached.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock is losing 5.2% on the day after revealing a massive $170 million impact related to tariffs.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is down 5% on heightened competition out of China for EVs.

