Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Rev Engines for Potential All-Time Highs

Key Points The markets are higher across the board this morning as the S&P 500 looks to clinch its latest all-time high of 2025.

Bullish sentiment surrounds technology stocks after Nvidia stock reached record levels in yesterday’s session.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are showing off as stocks come within grasp of their latest all-time high levels. With the strikes between Israel and Iran seemingly behind, the markets have reason for optimism and they are taking it. All three of the major stock market averages are in the green out of the gate, including a 0.40% advance in the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite. The S&P 500 is eyeing its latest all-time high of 2025, which is in the ballpark of 6,147, its early 2025 intraday high level. After Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) clinched a new record high of approximately $156 per share, bullish sentiment has enveloped technology stocks for the most part.

On the economic front, the economy slowed at a steeper pace than originally expected in Q1 2025. U.S. GDP declined by 0.5% in Q1 compared to original estimates of a 0.2% contraction. As the data continues to flow in, the Commerce Department downwardly revised results in areas such as consumer spending and exports.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 121.40 (+0.37%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 87.92 (+0.40%)

S&P 500: Up 21.43 (+0.39%)

Market Movers

AeroVironment (Nasdaq: AVAV) is gaining 9.2% today, extending its rally after posting impressive Q4 results that were powered by robust military drone demand, fueling a 40% increase in revenue.

BP (NYSE: BP) is under pressure today amid reports that it is a takeover target involving industry giant Shell, rumors BP rebuffed.

Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) is down slightly on the heels of its strong Q3 results, including better-than-expected profits and a positive outlook for the current quarter.

