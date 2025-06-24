Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Take Leap of Faith Amid Ceasefire Hopes 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are moving higher amid reports of a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Big Tech stocks continue to see their market caps balloon.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are displaying a sense of optimism this morning on reports of an easing of Middle East tensions for now. President Trump has seemingly delivered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran though signs of missile attacks by Israel overnight have inserted doubts. Nevertheless, all three of the major stock market averages are advancing, including a 1.1% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.

With technology stocks rising, Big Tech companies are seeing their values balloon. As pointed out by Evan on X, the combined market caps of the three biggest listed companies on the planet – Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) – has now exceeded $10 trillion.

Home prices rose 2.7% in the 12-month stretch leading up to April to its slowest pace in two years as the impact of lofty mortgage rates took a toll. Results are down from a 3.4% increase in March.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 267.16 (+0.63%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 199.43 (+1.02%)

S&P 500: Up 41.96 (+0.70%)

Market Movers

Roth Capital has upgraded shares of gaming stock Electronic Arts (Nasdaq: EA) to a “buy” rating on a positive outlook for growth. The stock is up 1%.

In the telehealth segment, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is tacking on 1% while Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) is recouping some of its recently lost ground with a 2.4% gain.

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is up 4.9% today as it rides the bullish autonomous driving wave.

