Why Are Wall Street’s Elite Pouring Billions Into This AI-Powered ETF? ElenaR/Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: ETFs offer investors diversified exposure to a basket of stocks and feature low fees and high liquidity.

The Inveco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index and is quickly becoming a proxy for AI investment.

Billionaire hedge fund operators seem to have suddenly taken notice and are spending billions of dollars investing in the ETF.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are investment vehicles that bundle securities, such as stocks, and trade on exchanges like individual stocks. They offer investors diversified exposure to markets or sectors with low fees and high liquidity.

Among the most prominent ETFs is the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, a benchmark of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, which boasts approximately $338 billion in assets under management (AUM). This makes it the fifth-largest ETF by market capitalization. Its average daily trading volume is second only to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), highlighting its popularity among both traders and long-term investors.

The Nasdaq-100 is heavily weighted toward technology and innovation-driven companies, positioning it as a go-to index for exposure to growth-oriented sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and consumer technology.

Billionaire Interest Piqued

Billionaire hedge fund operators are pouring billions of dollars into QQQ, signaling strong confidence in its growth potential. Recent filings reveal significant investments by some of the industry’s most prominent names:

Steven Cohen of Point72 Asset Management increased his position by an astonishing 7,950%, bringing his stake to $3.8 million.

Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors boosted his holdings by 1,499%, with his investment now valued at $1.1 billion.

Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment raised his stake by 1,132%, reaching $117 million.

Additionally, other hedge fund titans have initiated fresh positions in QQQ. David Shaw of D.E. Shaw and Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies each established new stakes worth tens of millions of dollars, further underscoring the ETF’s appeal among elite investors. These moves suggest a strategic bet on the Nasdaq-100’s dominance in high-growth sectors.

A Powerhouse of Innovation

QQQ is increasingly seen as an AI-focused ETF because many of its top holdings are leaders in AI development and deployment. According to ETF Database, the top six positions as of 2025 are:

These companies, which collectively represent nearly 40% of the ETF’s assets, are at the forefront of AI innovation, from chip manufacturing (Nvidia, Broadcom) to cloud computing (Microsoft, Amazon) and AI-driven advertising (Meta).

This concentration in AI-focused companies makes QQQ an attractive option for investors who want exposure to the AI sector without the risks of picking individual stocks.

QQQ’s performance history underscores its attractiveness. Since its inception in 1999, the ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 in seven of the last 10 years. A $10,000 investment in QQQ ten years ago would have grown to approximately $52,900 today with dividends reinvested, reflecting a cumulative return of about 430%.

However, this growth comes with volatility, as QQQ’s tech-heavy focus led to significant declines during bear markets, such as a 32.78% drop in 2022. Despite these risks, its long-term trajectory highlights the rewards of investing in innovative, growth-oriented companies.

Key Takeaway

Billionaires like Cohen, Griffin, and Jones are likely drawn to QQQ due to its unmatched exposure to the AI-driven tech sector, which is poised for exponential growth. The ETF’s top holdings dominate emerging technologies, and its historical outperformance offers a compelling case for long-term capital appreciation.

Additionally, QQQ’s high liquidity and low expense ratio of 0.2% make it an efficient vehicle for large-scale investments. As AI continues to reshape industries, these hedge fund titans see QQQ as a safe haven for capturing the next wave of market gains, balancing sector-specific growth with diversified exposure to the Nasdaq-100’s most innovative companies