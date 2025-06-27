2 Strong Buy Technology Dogs of the Dow, Up 15% and 33%, Are Crushing the S&P 500 jonathandavidsteele / Getty Images

The Dogs of the Dow is a well-known strategy first published in 1991 by Michael Higgins. The plan aims to maximize investment yields by purchasing the 10 highest-yielding dividend stocks from the Dow Jones Industrial Average each year. The highest-yielding stocks are also the lowest-priced stocks in the venerable index. That is because the lower a stock (or bond) goes in price, the higher the attached yield or coupon becomes. This year, some of the top Dogs have survived the brutal selling and volatility much better than most and still offer outstanding entry points.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: While the Dow Jones industrials are trailing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, the Dogs of the Dow are barking.

Two top Dogs are crushing both indices and are up 15% and 33% respectively.

With the stock market closing back in on all-time highs, it makes sense to be careful now.

After a massive rally off the lows posted in early April, all the major indices have roared back from big double-digit losses and are all positive, and looking to close in on the all-time highs posted back in February. While the Dow Jones industrials are trailing the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500, the two technology stocks that made the Dogs of the Dow in 2025 are having an incredible year and crushing the broader markets.

Why do we cover the Dogs of the Dow?

Since the turn of the century, the Dogs of the Dow have significantly outperformed the overall Dow Jones industrials and the Small Dogs of the Dow, which are the five highest-yielding stocks, even more. The fact that investors are buying the highest-yielding companies in the venerable index improves the chances for total return gains.

Cisco

This legacy technology giant develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-tech services and products. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock is close to reaching a 52-week high and offers a solid dividend. The company designs, manufactures, and sells internet protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry:

Enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure and reliable connectivity to campus, data center, and branch networks.

Wireless products include wireless access points and controllers.

Compute portfolio including the Cisco unified computing system, HyperFlex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

In addition, it provides internet for future products consisting of:

Routed optical networking

5G

Silicon and optics solutions

Collaboration products, such as meetings, collaboration devices, calling, contact centers, and communication platforms as a service

End-to-end security product consists of network security, cloud security, security endpoints, unified threat management, and zero trust

Optimized application experience products, including full-stack observability and network assurance

Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support, advanced services, and advisory services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating for the stock with a $75 target price.

IBM

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM), nicknamed Big Blue, is an American multinational technology company. The legacy blue-chip tech giant offers conservative investors a safer way to play the sector and is up a massive 33% in 2025. IBM provides integrated solutions and services worldwide.

The company operates through four segments:

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platform that enables clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across their applications, data, and environments. IBM has partnered with Amazon Web Services. This will allow AWS users to access Watson X AI features and its data platform. IBM also partnered with Palo Alto Networks, allowing the cybersecurity company to acquire IBM’s QRadar Software as a Service (SaaS) assets.

The Consulting segment focuses on integrating skills across strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry.

The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud-based server and storage solutions and life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment.

The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing that facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services.

The company has a strategic partnership with various companies, including:

Hyperscalers

Service providers

Global system integrators

Software and hardware vendors such as Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics, and SAP

Wedbush has an Outperform rating with a Wall Street-high $325 price objective.

