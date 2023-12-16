6 Tech Stocks WIth Ultra-Yield Dividends to Buy in December monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Technology is hot and driving stock market gains.

Ten companies have made up 95% of the gains in the S&P 500, and nine of the ten heaviest-weighted stocks in the Nasdaq 100 have accounted for almost all the profits. What do these stocks have in common? They are nearly all technology stocks, and the technology sector will likely continue to drive the upside for the rest of the year.

Is it time to take profit on the “Magnificent 7”?

While all the major firms have continued to pound the table on the “Magnificent 7,” they are all becoming overpriced and could take a big hit in a massive market sell-off.

Wall Street says stick with Technology for 2024

Over the last year, technology has been in the spotlight as layoffs have been massive. Amazon.com alone is laying off close to 20,000 employees. Does that mean the industry is doomed? Not at all; the massive belt-tightening is due to the over-hiring and growth spurt that was a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to increase earnings, big tech is cutting costs.

Roll profits to ultra yield dividend paying tech stocks

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. technology research universe, looking for Buy-rated companies on Wall Street and delivering the highest dividends to shareholders. We listed the stock in order of highest dividend.

International Business Machines

Source: Joern Pollex / Getty Images

This blue-chip giant still offers investors a solid entry point, a massive 4.11% dividend, and a degree of safety for more conservative investors. International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) provides integrated solutions and services worldwide.

The company operates through four business segments:

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platforms and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solution; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity. This segment also provides transaction processing software that supports clients’ mission-critical and on-premise workloads in the banking, airline, and retail industries.

The consulting segment offers business transformation services, including strategy, business process design and operations, data and analytics, system integration, technology consulting, and application and cloud platform services.

The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud-based server and storage solutions for its clients’ mission-critical and regulated workloads, support services and solutions for hybrid cloud infrastructure, and remanufacturing and remarketing services for used equipment.

The financing segment offers lease, installment payment, loan financing, and short-term working capital financing services.

Corning

Source: J. MichaeEditorial / Getty Images

This company remains a massive player in the fiber optic world and pays shareholders a solid 3.94% dividend. Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) is a technology pioneer that manufactures LCD glass for flat-panel displays for multiple product lines.

Telecommunications produces optical fiber and cable, hardware and equipment, and photonic components for the telecommunications, CATV, and networking industries.

The company’s Environmental Technologies division produces specialized glass, glass-ceramic, and polymer-based products for the automotive industry.

HP

Source: BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Warren Buffett stunned Wall Street in 2022 when Berkshire Hathaway reported purchasing 121 million shares of the venerable tech giant, which pays a hefty 3.82% dividend. HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally.

The company operates through three segments:

Personal Systems

Printing

Corporate Investments

The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and peripherals, software, support, and services.

The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, solutions, and services.

The Corporate Investments segment is involved in the HP Labs, business incubation, and investment projects. It serves individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including government, health, and education customers.

Seagate

Source: rodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

This disk drive giant looks reasonable at current trading levels, especially with a 3.64% dividend. Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally.

The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, non-volatile memory express products, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems.

Its products are used in enterprise servers, storage systems, edge computing, and non-compute applications.

Seagate also provides an enterprise data solutions portfolio comprising storage subsystems and mass capacity-optimized private cloud solutions for enterprises, cloud service providers, scale-out storage servers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Seagate also offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines and the LaCie and Maxtor brands, with up to 16 terabytes.

Texas Instruments

Source: kuriputosu / Getty Images

This old-school legacy semiconductor tech company offers solid value at current levels and pays a dependable 3.31% dividend. Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) is a broad-based supplier of semiconductor components, ranging from digital signal processors to high-performance analog components to digital light-processing technology and calculators.

65% of the company’s sales are exposed to the well-diversified,

Business-to-business Industrial

Automotive

Communications

Infrastructure

Enterprise markets

The company is also a significant Apple supplier, so the long-term outlook for this venerable leader makes it a safer bet for investors with less risk tolerance.

Juniper Networks

This is another familiar name that could be offering among the best total return potential and pays a solid 3.06% dividend. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNPR) designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide.

The company offers routing products:

ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services,

MX series Ethernet routers that function as versatile edge platforms

PTX series packet transport routers

NorthStar controllers.

Juniper Networks also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and juniper access points, which provide wireless access and performance.

In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center. The branch SRX family provides an integrated and next-generation virtual firewall with various features.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.